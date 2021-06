Around 12:40 p.m. Friday afternoon, the Indiana State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 northbound near the 189 mile-marker. Preliminary investigation by Trooper Stinson revealed that a silver 2011 Mazda Miata, driven by Joseph Utley, 70, of Valparaiso, was traveling southbound on Interstate 65 in the left lane near the 189 mile-marker. For an unknown reason, the Miata went into the right lane and sideswiped a 2011 white Chevrolet Tahoe. The Miata went into the ditch on the west side of the southbound lanes. The driver of the Tahoe lost control, traveled across the median, and into the northbound lanes.