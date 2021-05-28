Cancel
Boeing halts deliveries of 787 Dreamliners - WSJ

 29 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Boeing Co has halted deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners, adding fresh delays for customers following a recent five-month delivery suspension due to production problems, the Wall Street Journal reported https://nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wsj.com%2Farticles%2Fboeing-dreamliner-deliveries-face-new-delays-11622194201%3Fmod%3Dlatest_headlines&data=04%7C01%7CSanjanaSitara.Shivdas%40thomsonreuters.com%7C585b418549014aa67ca608d921bc15f3%7C62ccb8646a1a4b5d8e1c397dec1a8258%7C0%7C0%7C637577913978656042%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=HqHjm0%2FcEnkIYqUs39OZjO77oKv2dA5efo1Yt1fD5ig%3D&reserved=0 on Friday. Federal air-safety regulators have requested more information about the U.S. planemaker's plans to address the previously identified...

