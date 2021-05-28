Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Boston Bruins: An in-depth analysis of the New York Islanders

By Editorials
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s official — the Boston Bruins will be taking on the New York Islanders in the second round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs as the Isles took care of the Pittsburgh Penguins in six games Wednesday night. Game 1 of the series between the B’s and Isles will take...

causewaycrowd.com
FanSided

FanSided

99K+
Followers
285K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anders Lee
Person
Kyle Palmieri
Person
Travis Zajac
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Bruins#The Pittsburgh Penguins#Nbc#The Black And Gold#Pens#The New Jersey Devils
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
News Break
Gold
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Related
NHLfubo.tv

East Playoffs Second Round Game 3: Boston Bruins at New York Islanders Preview, Betting Odds, How to Watch Live

The New York Islanders even the series and look to keep up the momentum against the Boston Bruins as the East Playoffs move to Long Island. Watch on NBCSN. The series that we thought would be the closest matchup of the second round was Vegas and Colorado who finished the season with the same amount of points. While the Golden Knights outplayed the Avs last night in game two, they are still down 2-0 in that series. What has been much closer is the competition in the East division. This probably shouldn't be a surprise since this was arguably the best division of the realignment that happened this season.
NHLlastwordonsports.com

New York Islanders Defence Must Slow Down Boston’s Perfection Line

Through three games, the New York Islanders find themselves in a familiar spot trailing 2-1 to the Boston Bruins. In those three games, the Islanders have not been able to slow down Boston’s Perfection Line. Now that is a difficult task for any team, but the Islanders need to be perfect against that line in order to win this series against Boston. If not their playoffs could be over within the next two games. The Islanders must have a similar strategy to what Montreal and Winnipeg did in their first-round series. Make the other guys on the team beat you. But what makes the Bruins so dangerous is that they finally have depth. However, the New York Islanders defence has to find even greater heights to defeat the Bruins.
NHLchatsports.com

Boston Bruins: Lack of defensive depth was the achilles heal

UNIONDALE, NEW YORK - JUNE 09: Charlie McAvoy #73 of the Boston Bruins pauses following a New York Islanders empty net goal during a 6-2 loss in Game Six of the Second Round of the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Nassau Coliseum on June 09, 2021 in Uniondale, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
NHLlighthousehockey.com

Islanders 6 (2 EN), Bruins 2: Saints eliminate Boston in six, Nassau Coliseum parties

The New York Islanders are headed to the Stanley Cup semifinal for the second consecutive season after eliminating the Boston Bruins with a 6-2 Game 6 win at Nassau Coliseum. Similar to how they finished out the first round, the Isles took control as the series returned home, rolling four lines, pressuring the opponent’s battered blueline, and establishing a lead that they weren’t about to relinquish.
NHLLucknow Sentinel

Pageau adds another chapter to his playoff success story

On the surface, the opening dance between the New York Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning Sunday wasn’t much about gaudy numbers. It was more about disruptions at the bluelines and clogging up the lanes in the middle of the ice, just the way Islanders coach Barry Trotz would have wanted it.
NHLlighthousehockey.com

Islanders vs. Lightning Game 2 Gameday News: Aiming to take a 2-0 lead back to the Coliseum

We, as fans, can rest assured that even if the New York Islanders lose tonight’s Game 2 to the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Islanders will have accomplished the all-important goal of earning a 1-1 road split. They have already stolen home-ice advantage from Tampa Bay. When a team starts its series on the road, it wants to do what the Islanders have done already.
NHLSportsBook Review

Islanders vs. Lightning Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 2 Preview

The New York Islanders and Tampa Bay Lighting continue their series playoff tonight in the best of seven games, The Islanders won the first one by a 2-1 scoreline. Tampa Bay are -210 to win on the moneyline tonight at online betting sites. New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning.
NHLlastwordonsports.com

Nikita Kucherov and Tampa Bay Lightning Top Line Even The Series Against The Islanders

The Tampa Bay Lightning have evened the series with the New York Islanders after a 4-2 victory in Game 2 on Tuesday night. The Lightning were led by their big guns of Nikita Kucherov, Ondrej Palat and Brayden Point. Not to mention, the Lightning leaned heavily on Andrei Vasilevskiy to make the key saves at the right time to give his team a chance to win the game. Tampa Bay’s speed game was on display against the Islanders neutral zone.
NHLBleacher Report

NHL Playoffs 2021: Full Dates and TV Schedule for Semifinal Round

The Vegas Golden Knights and Montreal Canadiens opened their semifinal series on Monday, with Vegas taking an early 1-0 series lead. Vegas opened the scoring with a Shea Theodore goal in the first period and didn't look back. The Knights won 4-1. "The first goal was huge, and at the...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Islanders stick with same lineup for Game 2 vs Lightning

If it ain’t broke don’t fix it, right? That’s the approach Barry Trotz is taking with his New York Islanders lineup as they get set for Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. While rookie Oliver Wahlstrom took part in the pre-game skate with the team he isn’t likely to...
NHL10NEWS

Lightning head on the road for Game 3 of Stanley Cup Semifinals

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Going into Game 3, the Tampa Bay Lightning are looking for another win and to take the lead over the New York Islanders in the Stanley Cup Semifinals. After tying up the series 1-1 with a 4-2 win in Game 2, the Lightning head to New York.