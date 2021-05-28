Boston Bruins: An in-depth analysis of the New York Islanders

Through three games, the New York Islanders find themselves in a familiar spot trailing 2-1 to the Boston Bruins. In those three games, the Islanders have not been able to slow down Boston’s Perfection Line. Now that is a difficult task for any team, but the Islanders need to be perfect against that line in order to win this series against Boston. If not their playoffs could be over within the next two games. The Islanders must have a similar strategy to what Montreal and Winnipeg did in their first-round series. Make the other guys on the team beat you. But what makes the Bruins so dangerous is that they finally have depth. However, the New York Islanders defence has to find even greater heights to defeat the Bruins.