Independence Party Candidates Pass Petition Hurdle

The East Hampton Independence Party submitted nominating petitions with around 500 signatures to the Suffolk County Board of Elections last week, far more than the 277 valid signatures required in order for its candidates to appear on the Nov. 2 ballot. No challenges to the signatures’ validity had been received by the board as of Tuesday morning, an official there said. Challenges can be sent by mail with a postmark no later than Tuesday, or filed by 5 p.m. that day.