Calvert County, MD

Emergency Rental Assistance Program Helps Calvert County Residents Impacted by Pandemic

By Calvert County Public Information Office
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 20 days ago
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – May 27, 2021 – Calvert County renters who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible to receive 12 or more months of rent or utility assistance through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Funds are available for past-due and future rent payments.

Renters who have been affected directly by the virus or indirectly as a result of financial problems related to the pandemic may apply at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/RentHelp or call 410-535-1600, ext. 2460.

Each application will be assigned to a local housing agency within three business days of submission. Renters will need to provide the following documentation to determine eligibility:

·         A copy of the lease agreement, if applicable

·         Proof of late rent or utility bill

·         Financial information

·         Proof of COVID-19 impact (unemployment letter, proof of reduction in hours or pay from employer, proof of increased expenses, etc.)

Those struggling to make their rent and utility payments each month may also be eligible for monthly assistance for current and future rent. Residents may still apply for the program even if they have previously applied for assistance.

The program is funded by a grant of $1.8 million in Emergency Rental Assistance Program grant funds from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.

