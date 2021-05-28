Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Casting Company Wants Hudson Valley Actors for Feature Film

By Robyn Taylor
Posted by 
101.5 WPDH
101.5 WPDH
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's probably never been a better time for actors here in the Hudson Valley. Only a few years ago people who lived in our area that wanted to act had to get themselves into New York City for auditions and jobs. That's not the case anymore. Over the past few years, the Hudson Valley has become the backdrop for several movies and television shows. You're always hearing about a casting company looking for actors and extras for their latest project, and here's another one in the works that may just be perfect for you.

wpdh.com
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Films#Covid#The New Donut Shop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Movies
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Major Hudson Valley Concert Venues Announce Reopening

Slowly the Hudson Valley and the rest of the country is beginning to get back to normal. Restaurants and clubs are open again. People are vaccinated and gathering together. And concerts are back. And this week, we got some great news about Hudson Valley concerts. The Bardavon in Poughkeepsie and...
ArtsPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Exciting, State-of-the-Art Carnival Hits the Hudson Valley

We've got a winner! Get ready to win some prizes and enjoy some rides as a state-of-the-art carnival will be setting up in the Hudson Valley. Campy's Blue Star Amusements, a family-owned amusement company is happy to be bringing their amazing family-friendly carnival experience to the Galleria at Crystal Run. They will be setting up the carnival in an outer lot of the mall center near Urban Air starting this Thursday at 6:00 p.m. The dates the carnival will in town are June 10 through June 13, and then again June 16 through June 20.
Hyde Park, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Famous Hudson Valley Alpaca Passes Away

He was one part of the most popular Hudson Valley alpaca duos ever featured on TV. Our friends over at Clover Brooke Farm in Hyde Park shared the sad news this week that Shout the Alpaca has passed away. Andrea from the farm told us that Shout called Clover Brooke home since 2008 when he arrived along with two other rescued alpacas, Twist and Ringo. All three were originally know as the Three Amigos, with Twist and Shout sharing the TV screen many times, as well as being on major movies sets.
Dutchess County, NYhvmag.com

Where to Celebrate Pride Month in the Hudson Valley

Enjoy parades, live performances, art shows, and other Pride Month events celebrating the LGBTQ+ community throughout the Hudson Valley. Hudson Valley Pride is back and better than ever this June. With an abundance of events and activities scattered throughout Pride Month, the celebrations offer something for everyone. Round up your friends and get ready to show your support in style.
Hudson, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hulu to Begin Filming in the Hudson Valley This Summer

Hollywood on the Hudson becomes more real every day. Another major company is set to begin filming in the Hudson Valley. Hulu, a major streaming platform, creates its own original TV series and movies. While it's not clear what exactly is going on, we do know that Hulu is looking for carnivals or fairs to film with. They are looking for these carnivals around this month, June, or July.
Hudson, NYPosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Forecast for ‘Ring of Fire’ Sunrise

Many Hudson Valley residents are patiently waiting to catch a glimpse of a historic sunrise. For weeks now we've been hearing about this once-in-a-lifetime sunrise that New Yorkers will be lucky enough to see. It's been decades since the last time we as New Yorkers got to see the "Sunrise Scimitar."
DrinksPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Celebrate National Rosé Day at Hudson Valley Wineries

We love a good 'National Day' celebration here in the Hudson Valley, especially when we can celebrate with some great local options. If you take a look at the National Calendar website, you'll learn that this Saturday, June 12th, 2021, is National Rosé Day. According to the website, every year on the 2nd Saturday in June we give the spotlight to one of the "oldest known types of wine," Rosé.
Hudson, NYPosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

TV Series Filmed in the Hudson Valley Gets Release Date

A premium TV series that was filmed in the region is about to make its season debut. We all know the Hudson Valley has become a premier destination for TV shows and movies to be filmed at. Now, one of the multiple projects that have been filmed here has its release date. Billions, on Showtime, will premiere the second part of its fifth season on Sunday, September 5, at 9 p.m. The fifth season part two will have five episodes, according to Deadline. The show has already been renewed for a sixth season.
TravelTimes Union

Cool day passes to Hudson Valley hotspots

When Ferris Bueller lit up Chicago in the 1986 movie, he didn’t need a full 48 hours to make magic (after all, it wasn’t called “Ferris Bueller’s Weekend Off”). Nope, he packed it all in a day — really, more like a few hours. This summer is the chance to channel your inner Ferris.
Hudson, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

I Miss Having Friendly’s in the Hudson Valley

I don't know why or how this memory was unlocked for me. Maybe it has something to do with the warmer weather and everyone going out to enjoy their favorite sweet treat. Back in the day Friendly's was Hudson Valley the ice cream hot spot. As a kid growing up...
JobsPosted by
101.5 WPDH

11 Places You Most Likely Worked as a Hudson Valley Teen

If you grew up in the Hudson Valley then there's a good chance you worked at one of these places. You love summer break when you're a kid. Once you enter the workforce the fun seems to slow down but that doesn't mean it has to stop all together. Especially if you work with other young people.
Hudson, NYPosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

3 Hudson Valley Tea Rooms to Visit

There is something about a cup of tea that can make any day better. Studies have shown that tea can boost your immune system, help with inflammation, and help prevent disease. Depending on which tea you drink, it can also aid with weight loss and give you extra antioxidants. I...
Hudson, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Summer Solstice Events in the Hudson Valley

Cheers to the best season, Summer! I don’t know about you, but I’m such a summer baby. I live, eat, breathe, and sleep 90 degrees and sunshine. Summertime in the Hudson Valley is truly special. To wake up to the bird chirping and fall asleep listening to the crickets and peepers, is my favorite. It can be soothing to sleep with you window open and this.