League of Women Voters Debates Coming Next Week

The League of Women Voters of the Hamptons, Shelter Island, and the North Fork will sponsor three virtual candidates debates for town and village elections next week. East Hampton Town Democratic Party debates for supervisor and town board will happen next Thursday at 7 p.m. Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc and Councilman Jeff Bragman, who is challenging Mr. Van Scoyoc, will debate from 7 to 7:45 p.m. The three candidates running for two seats on the town board will debate from 7:45 to 8:30. They are Councilwoman Kathee Burke-Gonzalez, who is seeking a third term, Cate Rogers, chairwoman of the East Hampton Democratic Committee, and John Whelan, chairman of the zoning board of appeals. Judi Roth will moderate.