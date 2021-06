Pink has spoken out in support of tennis star, Naomi Osaka after she announced she would not participate in post-match news conferences at this year's French Open. Osaka has to pay a standard fine of $15,000 for each one she does not attend and Pink praised her for putting her mental health first. Pink wrote on Twitter: “What do we have, if we don’t have our health? Don’t we know by now that success isn’t worth our life?”