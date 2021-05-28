Memorial Day travelers will pay highest gas prices since 2014

CHICAGO — Motorists hitting the road this week to celebrate the unofficial kick-off to summer will be greeted with the most expensive Memorial Day weekend gas prices since 2014, according to the American Automobile Association. The national average has stabilized following the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack, but pump prices are likely to fluctuate leading up to the holiday weekend. Locally, LaSalle, Bureau and Putnam County gas prices have spiked since earlier this month, now averaging $3.20 per gallon, around five to ten cents more. Statewide, Illinoians can expect to pay an average of $3.26 per gallon, up more than a dollar compared to last year.