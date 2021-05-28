Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Putnam County, IL

Memorial Day travelers will pay highest gas prices since 2014

walls102.com
 20 days ago

CHICAGO — Motorists hitting the road this week to celebrate the unofficial kick-off to summer will be greeted with the most expensive Memorial Day weekend gas prices since 2014, according to the American Automobile Association. The national average has stabilized following the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack, but pump prices are likely to fluctuate leading up to the holiday weekend. Locally, LaSalle, Bureau and Putnam County gas prices have spiked since earlier this month, now averaging $3.20 per gallon, around five to ten cents more. Statewide, Illinoians can expect to pay an average of $3.26 per gallon, up more than a dollar compared to last year.

www.walls102.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Putnam County, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Lasalle, IL
City
Bureau Junction, IL
Local
Illinois Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Automobile#Memorial Day Weekend#Colonial Pipeline#Illinoians#Aaa#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Cars
News Break
Gas Price
Related
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Inside Hong Kong's Apple Daily, China's besieged liberal media icon

HONG KONG, June 17 (Reuters) - Journalists at Apple Daily, a feisty Hong Kong newspaper, had been bracing for some kind of a crackdown. The splashy Chinese-language tabloid - which mixes celebrity gossip, investigations of the powerful and pro-democracy editorials - has increasingly been under the scrutiny of the authorities since the arrest last August of owner Jimmy Lai, who remains in jail for joining unauthorised rallies.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from the NYC Democratic mayoral debate

Eight Democrats vying to be New York City’s next mayor sparred over the most pressing issues facing the nation’s largest city on Wednesday in the final debate of the Democratic primary. The two-hour showdown presented the candidates with one last chance to make an impression on New Yorkers before voters...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Fed officials see GDP, inflation rising higher in 2021

Federal Reserve officials see economic growth and inflation rising higher in 2021 than they expected earlier this year, according to economic projections released Wednesday. Members of the Fed board and presidents of reserve banks, which together make up the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), largely see the pace of the rebound from the coronavirus pandemic accelerating deeper into the year.