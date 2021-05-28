Cancel
Celebrations

Parades and ceremonies scheduled for Memorial Day weekend

 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShalersville Township — There is no parade. A 10 a.m. ceremony will be held at Riverside Cemetery on state Route 303. Charlestown Township — A short parade will start at the fire department and a ceremony at 11 a.m. Children are encouraged to decorate their bicycles and join the procession to the cemetery. Guest speaker will be Maj. Shaun Robinson from Camp Garfield, the former Ravenna Arsenal. Boy Scouts will lay a wreath for each war, and a roll call of veterans will be read. The Ravenna VFW will present a rifle salute.

East Springfield, OHWeirton Daily Times

East Springfield Memorial Day parade winners announced

EAST SPRINGFIELD — East Springfield’s Memorial Day parade and veterans service on Monday included the presentation of awards. Sponsored and organized this year by the East Springfield Community Center volunteers, the parade began at the former school building and ended at the community center, where a free covered-dish dinner and hot dogs were served after the ceremony.
Oscoda Township, MIiosconews.com

Memorial Day Ceremony held at Oscoda Circle of Flags

OSCODA – After a year of social distancing, mask wearing and limited gatherings, members of the Veteran’s Memorial Park held a flag raising ceremony to honor those lost in conflict, on Monday, May 31. The event saw a large turnout with participants standing at each flag to raise it on...
New York City, NYWestern Queens Gazette

American Legion Memorial Day Ceremony At Boulevard Gardens

BY ALAN ARMAND FEUER, Post Commander, American Legion, Department of New York, Post 1836- Boulevard Gardens (Woodside). The annual American Legion Memorial Day Ceremony returned to Boulevard Gardens, Woodside, after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic. The weekend’s weather of colder and rainy temperatures finally cleared and allowed the event to commence at 10 a.m. hosted by the Master of Ceremonies, Post 1836’s Commander Alan Feuer. Many local elected officials attended as well as members of the 114th Precinct of the NYPD. Even after the hiatus and colder Memorial Day weather, the Boulevard Gardens’ community showed up in record numbers compared to previous ceremonies.
Belmont County, OHbarnesville-enterprise.com

Bethesda hosts Memorial Day Parade

Serving as Grand Marshals were former Belmont County Sheriff and veteran Fred Thompson, former EMA director Dick Quinlin and school board member/businessman Dan Lucas. Numerous veterans’ groups, first responders and the Union Local High School Marching Band participated. A special ceremony was held at the plaza after the parade.
Florence, ALsingingrivermediagroup.com

Hundreds attend annual Memorial Day Ceremony in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. — Monday morning, Veterans Memorial Park in Florence used to be stuffed with americans for the annual Memorial Day Ceremony. It’s a return to what used to be once a familiar note earlier than the coronavirus pandemic, with 2020’s ceremony being strictly virtual. Mayor Andy Betterton acknowledged he’s...
Cuyahoga Falls, OHmytownneo.com

Two veterans speak at Memorial Day ceremony in Cuyahoga Falls

CUYAHOGA FALLS — The annual Memorial Day ceremony in Oakwood Cemetery on Monday featured veterans from two different wars. Along with honoring the fallen in all wars, this year's program observed the 30th anniversary of the Persian Gulf War. The speakers were: Sgt. 1st Class Bernard Gobrogge, a 20-year Army...
West Orange, NJessexnewsdaily.com

West Orange Memorial Day ceremony honors past, looks to the future

WEST ORANGE, NJ — In its first public event in 15 months, West Orange Township and the West Orange High School’s Junior Air Force ROTC honored the 156 residents who died while serving in our armed forces, and recognized future heroes during the annual Memorial Day ceremony. Township officials, members of the West Orange Police and Fire departments, West Orange School District administrators and Board of Education members, and the community gathered at Town Hall for the hour-long ceremony.
Festivalinklingsnews.com

Traditional Memorial Day Parade serves as necessary celebration, commemoration

May 25, 2020 was a day spent honoring veterans who have served the country in groups no more than 10 as COVID-19 peaked and fears of contamination were at an all-time high. May 31, 2021 was a drastically different day. Dozens of teams and organizations gathered with banners and instruments to march through downtown Westport, waving to locals and driving in the back of pick-up trucks triumphantly. Yet while both days looked immensely different, the common goal of commemorating veterans endured.
FestivalSan Marcos Daily Record

Fourth annual Memorial Day ceremony hosted at Kissing Tree

Approximately 260 residents and guests attended the fourth annual Memorial Day ceremony at Kissing Tree. Formed in February 2018, the KT Veterans Group currently has 111 members representing all branches of service, to include two from the US Coast Guard. Submitted photos ... PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our...
Provincetown, MAWicked Local

A Memorial Day ceremony was held in Provincetown at the Motta Monument

PROVINCETOWN — Memorial Day was celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, May 31, 2021, at the Motta Monument on Winslow Street. The presentation of colors was conducted by the U.S. Coast Guard, Station Provincetown, and the Provincetown Police Department. The opening and closing prayers were offered by the Rev. Terry Pannell of St. Mary of the Harbor Church. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Chloe-Marie Osowski. Both the national anthem and "Amazing Grace" were sung by Denise Russell. The placing of a memorial wreath at the Motta Monument was conducted by Thomas Steele, the local commander of the American Legion, and Thomas Osowski, local adjutant of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. A ceremonial volley was conducted; taps was played by Michael Coelho, and a "Thank You" was addressed to attendees by resident Jim Keefe.
Saint Marys, OHThe Evening Leader

Streets Filled for St. Marys Memorial Day Parade

In what is slowly becoming a normal occurrence again, people gathered outside on the streets of St. Marys Monday in order to celebrate Memorial Day with a parade. A variety of attractions went down East Spring Street at 10 a.m., with various local businesses and organizations taking part in the festivities. There many different additions to the motorcade, a band that played patriotic music as they marched and some groups even threw treats to passersby while they were on the way down.
Lenawee County, MIwlen.com

Adrian Community Honors Fallen in Memorial Day Ceremony

Adrian, MI – Communities around Lenawee County honored the men and women who served their country and did not make it home by having parades and ceremonies on Memorial Day. In Adrian, hundreds gathered downtown for a parade, and then went to Monument Park for a ceremony. Organizer David Loop, Service Officer with the American Legion Post 97 in Adrian, spoke with WLEN News about what Memorial Day means for the living veterans…