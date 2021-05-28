Parades and ceremonies scheduled for Memorial Day weekend
Shalersville Township — There is no parade. A 10 a.m. ceremony will be held at Riverside Cemetery on state Route 303. Charlestown Township — A short parade will start at the fire department and a ceremony at 11 a.m. Children are encouraged to decorate their bicycles and join the procession to the cemetery. Guest speaker will be Maj. Shaun Robinson from Camp Garfield, the former Ravenna Arsenal. Boy Scouts will lay a wreath for each war, and a roll call of veterans will be read. The Ravenna VFW will present a rifle salute.www.beaconjournal.com