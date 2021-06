Patrice Bergeron and David Ortiz came to Boston in 2003. The Score of Supremacy was in its first trimester. The Bay State had celebrated only one pro championship in the new century. There would be 11 more trophy-triggered Boston bacchanals over the next 16 years thanks to the Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics and Bruins. A dozen titles spread across four teams in a 20-year span that will forever be unmatched.