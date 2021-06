While the daily Covid-19 cases are going down, the country is struggling to tackle the Delta plus variant that has been spreading at a faster pace. The dangerous Delta variant has mutated as Delta plus, also known as 'AY.1’ variant or B.1.617.2.1 and is said to be the most dangerous variant of the disease. The cases of the Delta Plus variant have been recorded in three states- Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh.