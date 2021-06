OUR POSITION: Florida won’t be expanding Medicaid anytime soon, but it could agree to tap into Medicaid money for some special services. We have editorialized for years for Florida to embrace the offer of Medicaid expansion only to see our Republican Legislature and governors — starting with Rick Scott — ignore the idea. Their key argument against expanding Medicaid coverage to 964,000 Floridians who need it has always been the price they would have to pay under the Affordable Care Act once federal money runs out. That is despite the fact the federal government has agreed to pay 90% of the cost forever and 100% for the first two years.