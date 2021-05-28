Why political correctness fails

For many years (in recent memory), the United States of America, which prides – itself, supposedly, on the Constitutional guarantees, and promises, of several rights and privileges, including, enjoying a free, and fair, voting system, has experienced, one of the lowest, voter turnouts! It seems, many feel, their vote, doesn’t count, and/ or, make any different, and/ or, all the individuals, running for public office, are, the same! This shouldn’t be surprising, since, twice, in the 21st Century, an individual, with fewer, popular votes, was elected, because of the peculiarities, of the Electoral College, etc! In, the most – recent, Presidential election, we continue, seeing, a former – President, claim, he won the election, despite, apparently, losing the popular vote, by over 7 million votes, and the Electoral one, by a significant amount/ margin! Therefore, it should surprise, no one, many feel, our American political system, is failing! With, that in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, 5 reasons, for this view, etc.