It’s the opener of a weekend set between a pair of American League teams on the diamond down in the Lone Star State. The Chicago White Sox are on the road as they make the trip to face the Houston Astros Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series. Chicago closed a three-game set at home against Tampa Bay Wednesday afternoon with the rubber game. The White Sox earned a 3-0 victory on Tuesday night in the middle game of the series. Houston finished a short two-game set with the Rangers at home Wednesday night. The Astros earned a 6-3 win in 10 innings Tuesday night on Dusty Baker’s birthday. Houston took four of the six meetings back in 2019 though the teams split two games in the Windy City in the most recent series August 13-14, 2019.