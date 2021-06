The coronavirus pandemic isn't over; in fact, one virus expert expects there could be another spike this fall. "It's concerning," said Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb yesterday on Face the Nation, when discussing the rise of the more transmissible Delta variant. You may feel safely vaccinated, but more than ⅓ of Americans are not vaccinated, and thus sitting ducks for this new variant. The UK is considering postponing its opening over it; it's already devastated much of India. Read on to hear Gottlieb's warning and also four other life-saving pieces of advice, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.