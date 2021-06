Chris Miller and Phil Lord have partnered with nonprofit Film2Future for its 2021 summer program. “As filmmakers we strongly believe in supporting and cultivating future generations of storytellers,” Lord and Miller said in a statement. “The next great idea can come from anywhere or anyone and having creative conversations with people no matter age, background or experience is our favorite thing to do. Maybe we’ll come up with the next great franchise or maybe we’ll riff on something insane that makes us all laugh for 5 minutes. Both are equally valuable and by empowering younger generations with direct access to the entertainment industry, Film2Future is helping to ensure that moving forward, the industry and its content reflect the beauty and diverse perspectives of the real world. We could not be more honored to help.”