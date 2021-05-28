Morgan Stanley gives Johnson & Johnson an overweight rating, says stock looks cheap

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.42.