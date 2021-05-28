Morgan Stanley gives Johnson & Johnson an overweight rating, says stock looks cheap
Investors should bet on Johnson & Johnson for its diversified growth and relatively cheap valuation, according to Morgan Stanley. The company has been in focus over the past year due to its development of a Covid-19 vaccine, but the stock hasn't been a big winner. Its single-dose vaccine suffered a few setbacks, including a temporary halt in U.S. distribution following reports of a rare blood clotting issue in some recipients. Shares have risen just under 15% over the past year.www.cnbc.com