‘Cruella’ a delightful, dazzling fashion-mad feast
Grade: A- A delightful, live-action cartoon, “Cruella” is a blast, a gripping “supervillain” origin story and a triumph for “I,Tonya” director Craig Gillespie. Academy award-winner Emma Stone delivers another glittering performance as the title character, a young woman who is “bad, and a little mad.” Here, she was born Estella, perhaps named for the girl Miss Havisham trains to break men’s hearts in Charles Dickens’ “Great Expectations.” Estella is a fashion-mad outcast at her girls’ school with the black-and-white-colored hair of a skunk, which her mother (Emily Beecham) makes her dye red. Cruella only “appears” irregularly at school.www.bostonherald.com