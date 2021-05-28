Republicans might be right this time about inflation

President Trump predicted a Biden presidency would crash the stock market and cause a depression. So far, however, so good. Like, really good. With the economy reopening and stimulus cash flowing, the economy grew at a rapid 6.4 percent annual rate in the first quarter (adjusted for inflation), and Wall Street's biggest banks are predicting overall growth this year and next will be the strongest since the mid-1980s. What's more, the stock market is up 12 percent since the start of the year. And while history suggests Democrats will likely lose control of Congress in 2022, the prospect of a historically white-hot economy and plunging unemployment gives them a decent reason to hope for an upset.