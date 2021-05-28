Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

How CSI Kenya is helping boost efforts to end wildlife crime

By Emma Ledger
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 20 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2seSiS_0aEPqztP00

The illegal trade of wildlife - estimated to be worth $23 billion - poses a major security challenge to law enforcement across the globe due to its close links with other transnational organised criminal activities, such as drugs, arms and human trafficking.

Efforts to tackle wildlife crime in Kenya were boosted last week when conservation organisation Space for Giants , in partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime [UNODC], delivered vital specialised equipment to the Kenya Wildlife Service , to enhance wildlife crime scene management.

Brigadier John Waweru, Director General of KWS, told The Independent “although it is popularly believed that cases are won or lost in court, most cases are actually won or lost at the crime scene, depending on how [it] is managed.”

The kits delivered included cameras, metal detectors, GPS units and fingerprint lifting kits, all essential to enable the KWS investigations department to successfully manage evidence at the scene of a wildlife crime, ensuring chain of custody is followed, which can later be presented in court.

Successful crime scene management is a critical first step to later achieving a robust prosecution in court; one that leads to a meaningful conviction which acts as a deterrent for other criminals. Waweru adds “a well-managed crime scene is likely to yield evidence that can lead to successful prosecutions”.

“Over the years, KWS has relied on the assistance of the police to process wildlife crime scenes. However the police are not always available due to the remote locations where some of these crimes occur.

“KWS will equip all the existing investigation units with scene of crime equipment, as well as open additional units.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yb05x_0aEPqztP00

Maurice Schutgens, Conservation Programmes Manager at Space for Giants, says “for the law to act as a suitable deterrent, well investigated cases need to be brought to court for prosecution.

“The equipment donated to the KWS will provide highly trained officers with the necessary tools to do just that. Space for Giants is proud to work in partnership with the KWS and UNODC to continue building capacity to tackle the illegal wildlife trade.”

Javier Montano Duran of the UNODC says “through our partnership with KWS 62 gazetted officers have received advanced crime scene management training, 16 amongst them have been trained as trainers, who in turn have delivered training to more than 150 first responders.”

After one of the most challenging years in recent times, the KWS remains staunchly committed to fighting poaching and safeguarding wildlife, and Waweru is far from complacent.

The KWS, despite the crippling impacts of Covid-19 on the tourism sector, have demonstrated their commitment to wildlife conservation and their efforts have yielded impressive results.

Last year, for the first time since 1999, Kenya did not lose a single rhino to poaching. These statistics, coupled with a 91% conviction rate for wildlife crime in the country, show how it is possible to bring wildlife crime under control through a holistic strategy.

Waweru added he “welcomes the great work being done” by The Independent ‘s Stop The Illegal Wildlife Trade campaign, and that his organisation feels “privileged” to work with Space for Giants and the UNODC.

By working with governments to bolster the capacity of judicial systems to consistently enforce wildlife justice, Space for Giants is helping ensure meaningful convictions and a reduction in wildlife crime. This is made possible through the support of our government partners and funders such as UNODC and the U.S. Department of State, Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs.

Help is needed to protect African wildlife  and the habitats they depend on for survival. Donate to support our Stop The Illegal Wildlife campaign HERE

The Independent

The Independent

152K+
Followers
83K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kenya#Wildlife Conservation#Csi#Unodc#Kws#Gps#Conservation Programmes#Space For Giants#The Independent S#African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Place
Africa
News Break
Human Trafficking
Related
Public Healthnationalgeographic.com

How wildlife conservation in northern Kenya survived the pandemic

When safari tourism dried up with the coronavirus, northern Kenya’s community conservancies got by—but not everyone’s happy with how. Outside the health clinic in Biliqo, a hot wind whips up the dirt. It tugs at the shreds of material caught in the thornbushes, whirls discarded plastic bottles across the ground, and chases the tail of Madina Kalo’s indigo hijab as she stands in the clinic’s rough wooden doorway. It’s midyear—northern Kenya’s main dry season—and the land is parched by the sun, the color palette bright and blown out, like an overexposed photograph.
AnimalsJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

US wildlife managers tout wolf cross-fostering efforts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A record 22 captive-born Mexican gray wolf pups have been placed into dens in the wild in the southwestern U.S. to be raised by surrogate packs, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Monday. The agency called this year’s cross-fostering season a success, saying the endangered...
Barron County, WIwpsdlocal6.com

Crime-fighting cows help police

BARRON COUNTY, WI (KARE) — Dogs have come to play a significant role in the field of law enforcement, helping to track and apprehend suspects when they're on the run. Move over Fido. You may have some competition. Sheriff's officials in Barron County, Wisconsin are expressing their appreciation to a...
AgricultureThe Guardian

Woods for wildlife and people get £16m funding boost in England

Landowners will be paid thousands of pounds in bonuses for creating new woodlands that boost wildlife, increase public access and reduce flooding, under a new £16m scheme for England announced on Wednesday. The Forestry Commission plan will for the first time allow payments for natural regeneration, where wind-blown seeds colonise...
AgricultureWorld Economic Forum

Helping farmers in Kenya keep produce cool to cut food waste

Many smallholder farmers in Kenya lack access to cold storage facilities, which can lead to produce being wasted. Now small-volume farmers of avocado, mango and french beans are testing pay-as-you-go cold storage units from Kenya-based company SokoFresh. Plans for 400 cold storage units in five years could boost income for...
Healthbatonrougenews.net

'More efforts needed to end polio in Pakistan'

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 12 (ANI): More efforts are needed to reach the levels of government leadership, drive, and use of real-time data to beat Polio in Pakistan, believed the disease monitoring body of Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI). Shahina Maqbool in The News International said that while the Polio Oversight...
Animalsgtreview.com

Wildlife trafficking: a new frontier for organised financial crime

Pressure is growing on financial institutions to toughen their approach to environmental crime, with G7 leaders vowing to crack down on the illicit fund flows supporting wildlife trafficking and campaign groups warning that the activity has morphed from a conservation issue to a financial crime concern. In a communique issued...
California StateNewsbug.info

California offers tourism prizes to boost vax effort

California is offering free vacation packages to six state residents who get vaccinated as part of an incentive program to encourage coronavirus shots. The vacation prize and a jackpot drawing are among the efforts to boost vax levels. (June 14) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
Animals10000birds.com

For Wildlife Emergencies, Contact Animal Help Now

Help is not just on the way, it’s here. If you’ve had an encounter with a wild animal – a bird stunned by hitting a window, a fox hit by a car, or a family of raccoons unexpectedly found residing in your attic – you know how hard it can be to find help. Too often there are endless calls to friends of friends, to veterinarians who actually don’t take wildlife, to “animal control experts” who sound so dodgy you’re not sure you want them to know where you live.
Environmentla-croix.com

Pope boosts UN effort to restore degraded ecosystems

To restore nature, we must first restore ourselves, Pope Francis said June 4 in a message at the opening of a decadelong United Nations effort aimed at reviving the world's threatened ecosystems. "We are a part of nature, not separated from it. This is what the Bible tells us," Francis...
Africahornobserver.com

Somalia proposes formation of joint committee to help restore ties with Kenya

MOGADISHU (HORN OBSERVER) - It is necessary to form a joint committee to committee to work out modalities on the full restoration of diplomatic relations with Kenya, Somali foreign ministry said. Last Thursday, Kenya announced reopen of the airspace by Kenya following a month-long closure due to diplomatic spat between...
Businesstuipster.com

Apple is committed to leaving the world better than we found it & protecting it for future generations. Proud to support projects like @ConservationOrg's efforts to reduce carbon & protect the wildlife of Kenya’s Chyulu Hills. #WorldEnvironmentDay

Kenya’s Chyulu Hills are home to the Maasai people, small-holder farmers and legions of iconic wildlife – including some of the largest populations of elephants in Kenya. They are also beset by unsustainable land use and deforestation. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Trump and Biden...
Advocacyreconnectwithnature.org

Throwing A Party? Skip The Balloons To Help Save Wildlife

Balloons have become a symbol of celebration, a common sight at birthday parties, graduation ceremonies, wedding and baby showers and just about every other kind of festivity imaginable. While balloons may add some fun to your party, they've also become known for wreaking havoc on wildlife and the environment. As...
Environmentinsightcrime.org

Combating Environmental Crime in Colombia

In a special briefing on May 27, InSight Crime presented findings from a year-long investigation – conducted with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and others – into the four main criminal activities fueling environmental destruction in Colombia: illegal mining, landgrabbing, timber trafficking, and wildlife smuggling. The online session convened more...
Americasinsightcrime.org

Cuba Quietly Admits to Wildlife Trafficking Problem

Though Cuba's illegal animal trade rarely makes headlines, its government has quietly raised alarms with a new wildlife trafficking law. People and businesses found trafficking wildlife now face fines of up to 1,500 Cuban pesos ($63) and 4,000 pesos ($167) respectively, according to the new law, which covers "mammals, birds, bees, reptiles, fish, mollusks, crustaceans and amphibians." The consequences are fairly light when compared to elsewhere in the region, and officials are already warning that they might not be enough.
Public Safetydialogo-americas.com

Colombian Intelligence Operation Stops Distribution of 2.7 Million Drug Doses

Information that the Colombian Navy provided to U.S. and Panamanian authorities led to the execution of three international maritime operations and the seizure of 2,054 kilograms of narcotics in the Pacific Ocean. With this blow to criminal organizations, authorities prevented the distribution and consumption of 2.7 million doses of illicit...
Animalssierraclub.org

Vietnam’s Pangolin Protector

As a boy, Thai Van Nguyen spent his days exploring the forest near his home in Vietnam’s Ninh Bình Province. He grew up just outside of Cúc Phương National Park, Vietnam's first national park and largest nature reserve. His proximity to the forest fostered a connection to nature that at 38 he still carries with him. But it also gave him an up-close view of the perils that wildlife face in Vietnam. Poaching, trafficking, deforestation, and other human pressures played out right before his eyes.
Militarynewspotng.com

No Soldier Was Killed In Ohafia, Says Army – Newspot

The Nigerian Army (NA) has denied claims suggesting that six soldiers were killed following operations of troops in Abia State. In a statement on Monday, the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, also faulted an allegation that troops are on a vengeance mission in some communities in Abia State.
Technologytheiotintegrator.com

AI Technology Helps Protect National Park Wildlife from Illegal Poaching

Poaching is a global problem, but is particularly acute in Africa and Asia. Recent statistics surrounding poaching are horrifying. According to World Bank, wildlife crime has become the fourth most lucrative illegal business after narcotics, human trafficking, and weapons. World Bank research found that 33,000 elephants are killed every year for their ivory. In 2017 alone, 1,028 rhinos were poached in South Africa. African Wildlife Foundation (AWF) statistics show that poachers kill thousands of endangered animals every day. Poaching plays a significant role in mass species extinction. According to AWF, today, only 1,000 mountain gorillas and only 2,800 Grevy’s zebras are left in Africa.