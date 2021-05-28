MTM On The Road: The Red Dresser Hosting Barn Market at Northwestern Michigan Fairgrounds

The Red Dresser is hosting their Barn Market Friday and Saturday!

You can shop over 100 vendors at this vintage flea and makers market which will be held at the Northwestern Michigan Fairgrounds.

The market will host vendors who make jewelry, soaps, food, home decor and so much more.

Friday the market runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can click here for tickets or get them at the fairgrounds.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Zach, are checking out all the vendors and telling us more about what you can expect to find there.