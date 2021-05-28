Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

MTM On The Road: The Red Dresser Hosting Barn Market at Northwestern Michigan Fairgrounds

By Gabriella Galloway
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aQfZW_0aEPqy0g00

The Red Dresser is hosting their Barn Market Friday and Saturday!

You can shop over 100 vendors at this vintage flea and makers market which will be held at the Northwestern Michigan Fairgrounds.

The market will host vendors who make jewelry, soaps, food, home decor and so much more.

Friday the market runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can click here for tickets or get them at the fairgrounds.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Zach, are checking out all the vendors and telling us more about what you can expect to find there.

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtm#Flea#On The Road#Mtm#The Red Dresser
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Frankfort, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Inside The Kitchen at Burger Eatin’ Bastard in Frankfort

Burger Eatin Bastard is opening at their new location in Frankfort Thursday. They’re, of course, serving up burgers just as memorable as their name. “The sauce that goes on the Dirty Bastard, it’s pretty unique with the porter stout reduction sauce, it really adds a different level to burgers,” said owner Chadd Babcock.
Cadillac, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Cadillac’s Skatetricity Property Being Cleaned Up

Four years after Cadillac’s Skatetricity skating rink burned down, the property is now being cleaned up. The company DGD2, LLC, based out of Zeeland, MI, are the property owners, and are currently bulldozing the lot. They said they own property around the lot, and say it was time to clean...
Charlevoix, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Menu Monday: Brian’s Ice Cream Experience in Charlevoix

Usually we stick to breakfast, lunch or dinner spots for Menu Monday but this week– we are heading straight for dessert!. Brian’s Ice Cream Experience specializes in homemade, from scratch, small-batch ice cream. Now this ice cream isn’t just your typical vanilla and chocolate. Brian likes to get creative with...
Food & DrinksPosted by
9&10 News

‘Burger Bash’ in The Soo, June 16

The War Memorial Hospital and Central Savings Bank’s Burger Bash is happening Wednesday, June 16 at the main office on Bingham in Sault Ste. Marie. Those who attend can enjoy grilled burgers and all the fixings under the canopy at Central Saving Bank from 4 PM – 7 PM. The cost of the meal is by donation only.
Frankfort, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Visitors Enjoy Frankfort Beach Sunday Afternoon

Sunday afternoon, visitors to Frankfort Beach got to enjoy the warm weather, the water, and the sand. “It’s just so gorgeous and unlike anything I’ve ever experienced,” said Missy Kayko from Brooklyn, NY. Kayko would come to Frankfort Beach as a kid with her family. “I’ve been coming to Frankfort...
PoliticsPosted by
9&10 News

Northern Michigan in Focus: Pine Stump Junction

The Upper Peninsula is full of hidden and out of the way gems. For this week’s Northern Michigan in Focus, Corey Adkins takes us to a place in the upper Luce County that has quite a history. Situated between the town of Newberry and the shores of Lake Superior is...
Petoskey, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Artist Profile: Daniel Tollas

A creative from Petoskey showcases his ability to take unique patterns, shapes, and scraps to turn them into complex, abstract works. He explains where his inspiration comes from and how to view his artworks in this week’s Artist Profile. Who are you?. I’m Daniel Tollas. I’m from Petoskey, Michigan, and...
AnimalsPosted by
9&10 News

Pekingese Named Wasabi Wins Delayed Westminster Dog Show

A Pekingese named Wasabi won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show over the weekend. 2,500 champion dogs entered the nation’s most prestigious canine event this year. The event was held outside New York City for the first time since it was founded in 1877 due to...