Friends creator speaks out about fan concern over Matthew Perry’s health following reunion

The director of Friends has shared an update about Matthew Perry ’s health amid concern from fans that the actor is unwell.

The creators of the hit Nineties sitcom – Kevin Bright, Marta Kaufmann, David Crane – reconvened for a tell-all interview shortly after the show’s six main cast members reunited for a special episode, which aired yesterday (27 May).

Asked whether they had the opportunity to speak with the Chandler actor about his health, Bright told The Hollywood Reporter : “I think he’s OK.”

“I talked to him. It was great seeing him again,” said the director. “And what people say is what people say. I don’t have any[thing] to say about that, except it was great to see him. And I think he’s very funny on the show.”

However, Bright added: “But yes, I think he’s OK. He seems stronger and better since the last time I saw him, and excited about going forward.”

Amid the reunion’s release this week, Perry has prompted concern from fans who commented that he appeared to be “dazed” and looked “unwell”.

Specifically, many viewers commented that the actor was speaking in a slurred manner.

Amid the reactions to his mannerisms, however, a source close to the star told The Sun that his slurring was a result of the emergency dental surgery he required hours before the reunion was due to be filmed.

Other fans, however, have defended the actor against the comments regarding his appearance, stating the actor’s history of drug and alcohol abuse can result in such changes.

Perry has previously spoken publicly about his struggles with addiction over the years.

Reports emerged that the actor had checked himself into a rehabilitation clinic on two occasions while filming Friends in 1997 and 2001.

In a 2013 interview, he told People : “I had a big problem with alcohol and pills and I couldn’t stop. Eventually things got so bad that I couldn’t hide it, and then everybody knew.”

Speaking with BBC Radio 2 in 2016, he noted that his addiction became so severe that he doesn’t remember “three years” of shooting Friends . “I was a little out of it at the time – somewhere between seasons three and six,” he said.

During the reunion special – which aired on Sky and HBO Max yesterday (27 May) – Perry spoke about the pressure of filming Friends in front of a live audience .

He said: “To me, I felt like I was going to die if they didn’t laugh.”

If you or someone you know is suffering from alcohol addiction, you can confidentially call the national alcohol helpline Drinkline on 0300 123 1110 or visit the NHS website here for information about the programmes available to you.

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here .

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.