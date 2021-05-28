Lexington pools open, the return of Summer Nights In Suburbia highlight weekend events

Here is a Lexington list and guide of weekend events around Central Kentucky on Friday, Saturday and Sunday if you are bored and need to find something to do. Art In the Park is returning to Versailles for its 13th annual gathering at Big Spring Park behind the Woodford Inn on May 28 from 6-9 p.m. and May 29 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. A bevy of items including wearables, jewelry, pottery, quilts, floral, wood, and more will be available to browse and purchase. 200 Park Street, Versailles. ArtInTheParkVersailles.org.