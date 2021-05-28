‘People are just looking for joy’: Museums, cultural institutions welcome back visitors

Adapted from Boys & Girls Clubs Club Experience Blog. Gather around and let me tell you about Black Liberation and Joy! Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, serves as a time for African Americans to gather in community to celebrate liberation, culture, strong connections and joy! It’s a holiday that has roots in Texas. Enslaved African Americans received “the good news” by military order. They were finally liberated from slavery on June 19th, 1865. “June” plus “nineteenth” is Juneteenth. This message of freedom arrived nearly two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation formally ending slavery in the United States.