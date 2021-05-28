Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

‘People are just looking for joy’: Museums, cultural institutions welcome back visitors

By Catherine Carlock
Posted by 
Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After a year and a half of difficult decisions and outright fear, many of the region’s cultural institutions are elated for the upcoming weekend’s statewide lift of all coronavirus-related restrictions.

www.bizjournals.com
Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal

Boston, MA
837
Followers
2K+
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/boston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welcome Back
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
MuseumsWHNT-TV

DC museums welcome visitors with new COVID-19 safety guidelines

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As COVID-19 restrictions in the nation’s capital come to an end Friday, June 11, museums in D.C. will be reopening their doors. Although many Smithsonian Museums have started to reopen with new COVID-19 restrictions and adjusted hours, a few still remain closed. With Mayor Bowser announcing the full reopening of D.C. on Friday, June 11, remaining museums will be opening their doors to visitors throughout the summer.
Lifestylesportswar.com

Hooie, welcome back to the Hook! What are you looking for from the trip?

Where do you want to spend your time? Near the university, or more towards downtown? Is the hotel a place you plan on spending most of your time, or is it simply a place to rest? Do you want to walk place or drive? Are you looking for a casual meal or a nice/upscale dining experience? What foods do/don't you like? Do you drink? How long is your stay? All the answers below are nice, but (I work in sales) you've not given me (or the board) enough to truly help you :)
MuseumsKHQ Right Now

Visitor capacity at Yellowstone Art Museum increases

BILLINGS - The Yellowstone Art Museum (YAM) announced Monday they are increasing visitor capacity up to 100 patrons at a time. This announcement comes after the YAM received updated guidance around health and safety, according to YAM Executive Director Bryan Knicely. Knicely also announced that on June 29, fully-vaccinated visitors...
Cleveland, OHideastream.org

Reimagining Museums An Ongoing Issue For Institutions Near And Far

Museums are sometimes seen as places filled with paintings or artifacts cut off from the cares of the world. But these days, many museums find themselves reexamining everything from the ethics of their collections to the diversity of their visitors and staff. For instance, just last month, Cleveland’s museum of contemporary Art, moCa, backed out of a multi-institution exhibit to work on its internal culture.
Sylvania, OHToledo Blade

Art and music festival in Sylvania welcomes back people in person this weekend

Toledo artist Sue Szabo has been creating jewelry pieces in her basement studio for 15 months. And it’s time to get out and see human beings again. It was pretty isolating. “Through the years, I’ve gotten to know a number of my clients really well ... and they have become more than customers; they have really become friends of mine. I am ready to get out of the house and see these people that have been coming by my booth for nine years,” she said.
Societybgca.org

Juneteenth: Ideas for Celebrating Black Liberation, Culture, Connection, and Joy!

Adapted from Boys & Girls Clubs Club Experience Blog. Gather around and let me tell you about Black Liberation and Joy! Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, serves as a time for African Americans to gather in community to celebrate liberation, culture, strong connections and joy! It’s a holiday that has roots in Texas. Enslaved African Americans received “the good news” by military order. They were finally liberated from slavery on June 19th, 1865. “June” plus “nineteenth” is Juneteenth. This message of freedom arrived nearly two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation formally ending slavery in the United States.
Lifestylegoodmorninggloucester.com

Visitor Welcome Center at Stage Fort Park

If you haven’t been to the Visitor Welcome Center at Stage Fort Park recently, you haven’t been there yet! It’s been reopened and refurbished following pandemic restrictions and it’s quite lovely. Definitely worth a stop especially if you have company coming to town. It is staffed by vounteers like myself and run by the wonderful Carol Mondello on behalf of the City . Stop down and say hello (PS my shift is Thursday morning and I would love to meet you).Open 9 AM to 6 PM (except on Sunday closes at 5)
Visual Artbiltmorebeacon.com

Artists Welcome Visitors During Second Saturday Events

Second Saturday returns to the River Arts District, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., June 12, with galleries swingin’ open their doors to welcome visitors for a day filled with art, adventure and entertainment. There are more than 200 artists in the 22 buildings throughout the district. Many of them...
Coolspring, PApunxsutawneyspirit.com

Coolspring Power Museum ready to welcome visitors to June expo

COOLSPRING — The Coolspring Power Museum, a hidden treasure located less than 10 miles outside of Punxsutawney and barely off Route 36, will be the site of quite a gathering this weekend, with the museum’s June Exposition and Flea Market set to begin on Thursday and run through Saturday. Hours...
Charitiesamplifyarts.org

AC Discussion: Charity or Solidarity: Philanthropy and Cultural Institutions

2020 transformed the cultural sector with renewed calls for racial justice and institutional accountability. On May 27th, Rebecca Carew, Director of Strategic Partnerships & Corporate Relations at the New York Public Library; Alex O’Hanlon, neighborhood organizer and Engagement Coordinator at One Omaha; and Caitlin Osborn, Deputy Director at Amplify Arts came together for a virtual discussion to reimagine how philanthropy in the arts might match calls for solidarity with meaningful reform.
Columbus, OHcolumbusmonthly.com

COSI Welcomes Visitors Back After a 15-Month Closure

Most favorites at the Columbus science center are open, as is the “¡Cuba!” exhibition, a new planetarium show and an upcoming focus on animation. For the past year, COSI has been silent—a ghost town, waiting for its beloved guests to come back. But it is alive once again with its signature blend of interactive, entertaining and educational exhibits.
Retailcbslocal.com

MOA Is On The Road To Recovery Welcoming Visitors Back

With the heatwave setting in for the weekend, Mall of America offers hundreds of stores to stay cool. Foot traffic is picking back up at the Mall after a brutal stretch of months for retail due to the pandemic, reports Liz Collins (2:01). WCCO 4 News - June 2, 2021.