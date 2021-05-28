Wood wins early design job for 1.1-GW Irish floating wind project

Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) has reached and agreement to invest in Impact Energy Asia Development Limited (IEAD), the developer of a 600MW onshore wind farm in Laos. MC will invest through an intermediate holding company together with a group company of Impact Electrons Siam in Thailand. The initiative is being executed through Diamond Generating Asia, Limited (DGA), MC's wholly owned subsidiary in Hong Kong. The onshore wind farm will be located in Sekong and Attapeu Provinces in southern Laos and will be the first wind farm in Laos. By installing a dedicated power transmission line to Vietnam, power from the wind farm is planned to be sold to Vietnam Electricity, a state-owned electric power company in Vietnam, for 25 years. The onshore wind farm is being developed as part of a memorandum of understanding on power interchange signed between the Vietnamese and Lao governments in October 2016.