Wood wins early design job for 1.1-GW Irish floating wind project

By Ivan Shumkov
renewablesnow.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 28 (Renewables Now) - Irish early-stage developer Simply Blue Energy has awarded a pre-FEED (front-end engineering design) contract to John Wood Group Plc (LON:WG) in relation to the Western Star floating wind project off the west coast of County Clare. The global consulting and engineering company has been tasked...

renewablesnow.com
#Wind Energy#Wec Energy Group#Wind Farm#Design#Energy Company#Irish#Blue Energy#John Wood#Lon#Wg#Western Star#Corpower Ocean
