Head of Veterans Bridge Home talks hot job market, shifting needs and more
Just as vaccines make it safer for people to come together, Veterans Bridge Home plans to do that at its new Veterans Transition Center. The organization, founded in 2011 to support veterans returning from active duty, has relocated from the Elizabeth neighborhood to the Billy Graham Parkway corridor, in space near the South Charlotte VA Clinic and nearby National Guard headquarters. With a major financial boost from Lowe’s Cos. Inc. (NYSE: LOW) and the NFL Carolina Panthers, VBH will celebrate a Memorial Day opening at 5260 Parkway Plaza Blvd.www.bizjournals.com