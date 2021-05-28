Cancel
Anti-Democratic Conservatism Isn’t New

By Joshua Tait
thebulwark.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Now let me say that I, for one, would not willingly die for ‘democracy.’” So wrote William F. Buckley, the patron saint of American conservatism, in 1959. “Democracy is nothing more than a procedural device aimed at institutionalizing political liberty,” he continued. “It has no program. It cannot say to its supporters: do thus, and ye shall arrive at the promised land.” Buckley’s skepticism toward democracy manifested throughout his career, from his earliest writings to his last years as a political commentator.

thebulwark.com
