Column: That time in France when Sen. John Warner hoisted me on his shoulders. And no one took a photo.

Remember back a long, long time ago, before the cellphone and the selfie, before Instagram and TikTok, way back when not every photo-worthy memory was preserved in a photo?

It was during those Dark Ages that I met John Warner, the longtime Republican U.S. senator from Virginia who died a few days ago.

The year was 1984, and I was a reporter at the Orlando Sentinel, dispatched to Normandy to cover the 40th anniversary of the American D-Day invasion of France during World War II.

One bright June day I set out in a little red Renault for the village of Sainte-Mere-Eglise to watch a re-enactment of American paratroopers jumping into a farm field. At the event site, a bevy of dignitaries — politicians, military men, celebrities — were gathered in one roped-off area, while, off in the distance, the press were corralled in another.

I was headed toward the press area when a car passed and a window rolled down and I saw Gen. James Gavin. Gavin, legendarily known as “The Jumping General,” had led the 82nd Airborne Division during the war, and he recognized me because I’d been to interview him in his house near Orlando, where he lived in retirement.

He asked where I was going.

“To the press pen,” I said.

“Get in,” he said amiably. I got in his car.

And that was how I wound up in the dignitaries area.

I’m 5-foot-2, and in the crowd of dignitaries I was having trouble seeing what was going on out on the field. A tall, handsome man with good hair looked down at me and, noting my trouble, said, “Do you want to see better?”

He then crouched down and hoisted me onto his shoulders. I sat on my high perch, legs dangling around his neck, scribbling into my notebook, watching the celebration.

The paratroopers jumped. The crowd applauded.

The tall, handsome man with good hair set me back on the ground.

“Thank you,” I said, pen poised above my reporter’s notebook. “Can I get your name?”

He looked amused.

________

Columns are opinion content that reflect the views of the writers.

________

“John Warner,” he said. I asked him to spell it.

“And what do you do?” I said.

He looked slightly less amused.

“I’m a United States senator,” he said.

“From where?” I said.

Well, you get the gist. I had no idea who John Warner was, though later I’d learn that he was a World War II vet, a force in military affairs and had famously, though briefly, been married to Elizabeth Taylor.

That’s all. That’s the story.

I’ve told it occasionally through the years, including a few days ago on Facebook, and whenever I do, people say: There’s no photo? How did you not get a photo? Don’t you wish you had a photo?

Today, of course, there would be a photo of me on John Warner’s shoulders. Probably lots of them. They would circulate on Twitter and Facebook and would probably be considered controversial. (What was he thinking?!? What was she thinking?!?)

But as far as I know, there is no such photo, which in our photo-obsessed age does seem close to unbelievable.

I often think of things from my pre-cellphone life that I’m amazed have no photo documentation. So many remarkable people, spectacular places, strange adventures that, absent a photograph, vanished like clouds.

There are countless moments — including quiet, little ones — that if they happened today would endure in these visible testaments to the past.

I have photos from the pre-cellphone age, of course, and I keep them stashed in old shoe boxes. But I’ve probably taken more photos in the past 15 years than I did in all the years before that. I take photos of everything, and all those photos stretch into the digital infinity. I rarely look at any of them, but knowing they’re there feels like proof of life.

So, yes, I wish I had a photo of that day with John Warner, but I’ll settle for the story, and the chance to tell it. Even without a photo, I never forgot him and, along with many people, thought of him fondly when I learned he died.

