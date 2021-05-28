‘Kitchen-Table’ Gun Dealers Rack Up ATF Violations

Harold Pease, Ph.D. Special to Anza Valley Outlook Safety is probably the natural right most easily explained and is based primarily on the presumption that people have the right to exist and will naturally first flee from danger, then, if unsuccessful, will arm themselves regardless of what the law may or may not say or permit. Nature’s law will never allow gun confiscation to be fully implemented in a free America. I learned this lesson my first year teaching college in California many years ago. A Mexican gang, led by a Black, attacked two White students in the college quad because they were White. As the nearest faculty member available, I intervened only to have the students flee and I alone faced perhaps a dozen thugs I had never seen before who hated me only for the color.