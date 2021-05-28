‘Kitchen-Table’ Gun Dealers Rack Up ATF Violations

The recent increase in mass shooting incidents across the country comes as no surprise to anyone with an ounce of common-sense. The ease of purchase, and relatively low-cost, of assault-style weapons, particularly AR-15 semi-automatics with large-capacity magazines, makes it possible for anyone to become a mass murderer. And make no mistake about it, the purpose of high capacity magazines in assault weapons is to reduce the time it takes to reload, thereby increasing the time in engaging the target, ensuring that a mass murderer can kill and maim large numbers of victims in a matter of seconds. It is not a coincidence that the vast majority of mass shootings occur in states with lax gun laws. Texas, Georgia, and other Southern states impose virtually no restrictions on the purchase and sale of these weapons that are designed to kill and maim as many people as quickly as possible.