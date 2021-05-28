Cancel
Violent Crimes

‘Kitchen-Table’ Gun Dealers Rack Up ATF Violations

By Nick Penzenstadler
This article was published in partnership with USA TODAY. Federal firearms agents had one major target as they swarmed the parking lot of an Odessa, Texas, movie theater hours after a deadly shooting spree in 2019: the shooter’s AR-15- style rifle. Within hours, they had traced the gun by its...

The Trace is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to expanding coverage of guns in the United States.

The Trace

Here’s How to Investigate Gun Store Inspections in Your Area

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives inspects thousands of licensed gun dealers and manufacturers each year, but what happens in those investigations is rarely revealed to the public. The Trace has built a new database that provides details on nearly 2,000 inspections during which the ATF found gun dealers in violation of federal regulations. The materials are the foundation of the investigation we published with USA TODAY, which shows that the ATF often bends over backward to go easy on stores that flout the rules and jeopardize public safety.

The Trace

Explore Nearly 2,000Gun Dealer Inspection Reports

Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives inspects thousands of federally licensed gun dealers and manufacturers, from local pawn shops to big-box retailers. While inspectors uncover violations at more than half of businesses, most violators go unpunished. This database contains inspection reports for nearly 2,000 licensees inspected between 2015 and 2017 which received revocations, warnings, or other penalties during their inspections. Explore the map to find gun dealers that were disciplined in your area, or browse by state, outcome, or violation. Read more about the data here.
New York City, NY
Fox News

NYPD to partner with ATF to fight rising gun crime

The New York Police Department is partnering with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in an effort to reduce gun violence in the New York City. The NYPD's crime statistics portal shows a 77.4% rise in shootings so far in 2021 compared to the same time period in 2020, as well as a 76.9% increase in the number of shooting victims year-over-year (637 in 2021 compared to 360 in 2020).
Columbus Dispatch

Investigation: ATF rarely issues harsh gun dealer penalties in Ohio

Gun shops nationwide face government inspections to ensure they're complying with federal rules regarding paperwork, background checks and prohibited purchasers, but they rarely face severe sanctions. That's according to a sweeping examination of Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives records by USA TODAY and The Trace. It found that...
Newsday

NYPD: Cops teaming with ATF to stem city gun violence

Amid an ongoing spike in gunplay, the NYPD will team cops with federal agents to enhance intelligence and weapons tracing as New York City enters the traditionally violent summer months, officials said Tuesday. The initiative is an effort to beef up existing cooperation between the NYPD and the Bureau of...
California State

7 Stocks to Buy on California’s Overturned Assault Weapons Ban

In a seismic blow to gun control advocates, Judge Roger Benitez, a nominee to the federal bench under former President George W. Bush, struck down California’s 32-year old assault weapons (AW) ban. Stating that the ArmaLite AR-15 represents “fairly ordinary, popular, modern rifles,” Benitez declared limiting such access to civilians unconstitutional. Naturally, this has huge implications for firearms-related stocks to buy.
politicsny.com

NYPD partners with ATF in effort to get illegal guns off New York City streets

With gun violence continuing to be a major issue in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) will be teaming up with the NYPD for a major crackdown on illegal firearms. ATF agents will be directly embedded...
Valley News

Gun control violates natural law, thus will never succeed in a free America

Harold Pease, Ph.D. Special to Anza Valley Outlook Safety is probably the natural right most easily explained and is based primarily on the presumption that people have the right to exist and will naturally first flee from danger, then, if unsuccessful, will arm themselves regardless of what the law may or may not say or permit. Nature’s law will never allow gun confiscation to be fully implemented in a free America. I learned this lesson my first year teaching college in California many years ago. A Mexican gang, led by a Black, attacked two White students in the college quad because they were White. As the nearest faculty member available, I intervened only to have the students flee and I alone faced perhaps a dozen thugs I had never seen before who hated me only for the color.
San Francisco Examiner

San Mateo County may restrict gun dealers

San Mateo County may update firearm laws with stricter licensing and security restrictions in the county’s unincorporated areas. The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the ordinance, which will return to the supervisors for a second reading and final approval. The amended ordinance requires firearms dealers to obtain a local license from the county manager and comply with strict security measures for their storefront.
Montana State
Montana Talks

Montana’s AG Opposing Radical Gun Control Activist at ATF

Montana's Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R-MT) weighed in against President Joe Biden's controversial nominee to head up the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Biden nominated David Chipman, an outspoken gun control lobbyist and activist to head up the ATF. Here's what Knudsen had to say on the Montana...
Violent Crimes

The Gun Crisis

The recent increase in mass shooting incidents across the country comes as no surprise to anyone with an ounce of common-sense. The ease of purchase, and relatively low-cost, of assault-style weapons, particularly AR-15 semi-automatics with large-capacity magazines, makes it possible for anyone to become a mass murderer. And make no mistake about it, the purpose of high capacity magazines in assault weapons is to reduce the time it takes to reload, thereby increasing the time in engaging the target, ensuring that a mass murderer can kill and maim large numbers of victims in a matter of seconds. It is not a coincidence that the vast majority of mass shootings occur in states with lax gun laws. Texas, Georgia, and other Southern states impose virtually no restrictions on the purchase and sale of these weapons that are designed to kill and maim as many people as quickly as possible.
Pomona, CA
KFI AM 640

Pomona Man Jailed on Suspected Gun, Drug Violations

POMONA (CNS) - A 43-year-old Pomona man was in custody this morning on suspected drug and gun violations. Officers with the Major Crimes Task Force spotted the suspect, identified as Adam Rodriguez, about 6:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of West Second Street, near Cypress Street, and recognized him as a wanted person, according to Cpl. K. Gutierrez of the Pomona Police Department.