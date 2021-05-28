Cancel
Searching For Unmarked Graves, Researchers Probe Shawnee Indian Mission's 'Complicated History'

Cover picture for the articleShawnee Indian Mission in Fairway is trying to discover more about what officials call the Mission’s “complicated history.”. Researchers are conducting a study at the cemetery, a Kansas State Historical Site located off Shawnee Mission Parkway and Canterbury Road in Fairway, looking for unmarked graves and human remains that could suggest more about who is buried there and when they were interred.

TheDailyBeast

‘Hundreds of Unmarked Graves’ Found at Second Indigenous School in Canada

A Canadian First Nation tribe said Wednesday that it had found a mass grave at a Saskatchewan boarding school for Indigenous children similar to one unearthed in early May that held the remains of 215 children. Members of the Cowessess First Nation used radar to scan the grounds of the Marieval Indian Residential School, which operated from 1899 to 1981 under the supervision of the Roman Catholic Church, beginning this year and made “a horrific and shocking discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves,” according to a press release. More information is expected Thursday. There are nearly 150 such schools across Canada, which separated indigenous children from their families in an often brutal attempt to assimilate them. The U.S. Interior Department announced a federal initiative to excavate and catalogue graves at similar schools in the U.S. on Tuesday.
Ancient Biblical Scroll Fragments Discovered In Israeli Cave Of Horror

In an operation that would put Indiana Jones to shame, a huge anti-looting dig carried out in the Judean Desert has unearthed historical finds of great significance, including fragments of ancient biblical scrolls, the 6,000-year-old skeleton of a young child, coins used by Jewish rebels and the oldest woven basket known to mankind.
Williams Lake First Nation to search residential school site for unmarked graves

Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) announced Wednesday, June 9 it is developing a strategy for a comprehensive ground analysis of the lands surrounding the former site of the St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School. Since the confirmation of unmarked graves of 215 children at the Kamloops Indian Residential School was announced...
Canada uncovers indigenous mass burial sites, prompts U.S. search for sites

The remains of hundreds of bodies, most of indigenous children, were discovered in Canada recently. They were found at the site of boarding schools run by the Catholic Church in the 19th and 20th centuries. It’s a horrific illustration of the country’s treatment of its indigenous population — a history the country is now trying to atone for. Hundreds of similar boarding schools also operated in the U.S. As a result, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced plans to investigate the Native American boarding schools here and in an effort to find potential mass burial sites.
ScienceAlert

Shock Discovery Suggests Humans Were in The Americas 20,000 Years Earlier Than Thought

Coxcatlan Cave in Mexico's Tehuacan Valley is a time capsule like no other. Its dusty floor is a history book, its pages detailing thousands of years of food and technology of the land's inhabitants. Archaeologists from the US and Mexico have finally dug into its earliest chapter, using advanced dating techniques to determine the age of animal bones buried among the rock shelter's oldest layers. The results were astonishing, hinting at a human presence in the area as far back as 33,000 years ago – thousands of years before ice sheets stretched to their peak, and around 20,000 years earlier than currently...
Shawnee Mission Faces: Pete Barth, trail builder and mountain biker

A brand new soft-surface trail for mountain biking and hiking is now open in Cedar Niles Park in Olathe, thanks to the work of volunteers like Pete Barth. A volunteer for more than 20 years with Urban Trail Co., Barth helps build trails around the Kansas City metro area. They’ve been working on the initial loop in Cedar Niles Park for the past two years and finally opened it a few days ago. Click here to learn about the status and conditions of trails in the metro.
Graffiti on Saskatoon Catholic cathedral after unmarked graves found

SASKATOON — The front of a Saskatoon cathedral was tagged with graffiti Thursday following the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves at a former residential school site in Saskatchewan. Red handprints and the words "we were children" were painted on the doors of the St. Paul Co-Cathedral in the city's...
Probe reveals govt, media's complicity in 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

Washington, June 22 : A recent investigation by the Washington Post has revealed that the truth and devastation of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre was intentionally covered up under the complicity of the local governments and media outlets. Back in 1921, Greenwood, a district in Tulsa City of the Oklahoma...
Historians search for unmarked graves in cemetery

FAIRWAY, Kansas (KCTV) — Local historians and scientists are searching for unmarked graves in one of Johnson County’s most historically significant cemeteries. The study is ongoing at the Shawnee Methodist Mission Cemetery, a Kansas State Historical site, located on Shawnee Mission Parkway and Canterbury Road. The small plot of land...
