If you saw my COVID patients, you'd know we're still in danger. Don't be a vaccine straggler.

We are close to the end and I believe we will finish the pandemic soon, but how much death and struggle we experience in this country is up to you. We are hearing all over America that the COVID-19 pandemic is ending. As deaths and hospitalizations are declining and restrictions loosening, this certainly seems to be true. But please don’t tell that to my 85-year-old patient with cancer. I admitted him to the hospital and diagnosed him with the coronavirus on a Sunday. By Monday, he was one step away from intubation. Turns out, his daughter did not believe in getting her family vaccinated. So he hadn’t received his shots.