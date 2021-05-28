Cancel
Consider Glowing Summer Skin Sorted Thanks To This New Complexion Range

By Jessica Dine r
Vogue
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a much-anticipated wait, make-up artist, YouTube sensation, and now TV show host (BBC2’s Make-Up: A Glamorous History makes for truly addictive watching), Lisa Eldridge has launched two new complexion products: Elevated Glow Highlighter and Enlivening Blush as part of her new collection, named Lisa Eldridge Seamless Skin. Known for always having an especially flawless complexion herself, there are four shades of sheer-finish highlighter and six flattering tones of creamy blush to recreate the Eldridge glow. Here, she describes why the collection has been such a long time in the making, and exactly how to use it.

