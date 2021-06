Inflation has spooked many investors in recent months, and it's been the main topic of debate among those following the stock market. Many economists and experts believe fears of inflation are overblown and could very well be temporary; they say recent price increases are related to pandemic-related factors such as excess stimulus and the reopening of parts of the economy that have largely been shut down till now. Some of that sentiment may have changed after the Federal Open Market Committee signaled on Wednesday that it now expects to start raising its benchmark federal funds rate in 2023 instead of 2024, suggesting inflation may not be as temporary as some think.