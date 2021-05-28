Stopping infection spread in the office with a simple click
In order to help stop the chain of infection during the Covid-19 (coronavirus) era, Israeli medical device startup Canario developed a wearable device which tracks employees’ movements, and using artificial intelligence detects possible pollutants and air particles, allowing managers to monitor which employees were in close proximity to infected individuals. The device was recently tested in two facilities in Israel with plans for a third, proving successful in all scenarios.www.calcalistech.com