Tyson Fury's trilogy rematch against Deontay Wilder has been confirmed for July 24 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, to be broadcast on pay-pre-view. After being brought back to the ring for a third match after an abritration ruling went in Wilder's favour, Fury said: “For the last 18 months, I’ve been living rent free in Wilder’s head. He got smashed to pieces in our last fight, and for some reason, he wants it again. Let’s go. The Big Dosser is getting knocked spark out.”