Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Dear Dr. Roach: Deliberate approach to neuropathy is the most prudent

By DR. KEITH ROACH For the Herald, Review
Herald & Review
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEAR DR. ROACH: My son has been experiencing what he thinks is neuropathy in his arms and fingers. He currently feels sharp pain in his fingers. He has a tingling feeling as well. The orthopedic surgeon's office put him on meloxicam, and he wears an arm brace as well as a computer brace. Is meloxicam used for these problems? Or is there another medicine or test that should be given/done to alleviate the pain? It keeps him from sleeping. Do you have any suggestions?

herald-review.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pain Relief#Rheumatoid Arthritis#Exercise#Wrist Brace#Emg#Rituxan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsHerald & Review

Dear Dr. Roach: Rare allergic reaction is triggered by exercise and certain food

DEAR DR. ROACH: Please write about food-dependent exercise-induced anaphylaxis. Many medical professionals still do not know about this rare and potentially deadly condition. A: Anaphylaxis is the most serious of all the allergic reactions. It is rapid in onset, and initially causes symptoms such as warmth and flushing, diffuse hives and itching, and sudden fatigue. More serious symptoms include swelling of the lips, tongue and uvula (that thing that hangs down in the back of the throat). This can be so serious that it restricts a person's breathing. Gastrointestinal symptoms can occur, including nausea, cramping and diarrhea. Cardiovascular symptoms include low blood pressure, fainting and ultimately failure of the circulatory system. Anaphylaxis most often occurs after exposure to an allergen, especially drugs, but sometimes foods and insect stings as well.
HealthHerald & Review

Dear Dr. Roach: Stool softeners not habit-forming

DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm an 84-year-old male who has recently found relief from lifelong strain in bowel movements by using stool softeners. I would like to know if they're habit-forming if taken once a day. I've tried Metamucil without as good of results. Please comment on both. Thank you. --...
Diseases & TreatmentsDetroit News

Dr. Roach: The right dosage treats protein S deficiency

Dear Dr. Roach: My father was diagnosed with protein S deficiency, but there isn’t much information on it. I’m unable to find a doctor who specializes in it or even knows about it. His health is declining fast, and we are thinking it might be linked to this. The amount of Lovenox he has to inject daily is equivalent to an ICU patient needing life-saving intervention. His blood clots so quickly that you would think sand flows through his veins. Is there a way to reverse this?
CancerNews-Herald.com

Ask Dr. Roach: Colonoscopy is still the best screening test for colon cancer

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a colonoscopy scheduled for mid-May. I spoke with the physician assistant, and she read me the warnings about possible punctures and possible bleeding afterward. With a puncture, she said a colostomy bag is required for three to four months. If there's bleeding afterward, they must go back into the colon to stop it.
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Atkins on Safety Considerations For Neoadjuvant Approaches in Gastric Cancer

Katelyn M. Atkins, MD, PhD, discusses safety considerations for neoadjuvant approaches in patients with gastric cancer. Katelyn M. Atkins, MD, PhD, a radiation oncologist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, discusses safety considerations for neoadjuvant approaches in patients with gastric cancer. What is known about the toxicity and tolerability of these approaches...
RelationshipsHerald & Review

Dear Dr. Roach: Vaccination clears way for reader to visit dad for his birthday

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a vaccine-related question for you that also might be of general interest. My sister and I are planning to go see my father on his birthday in Michigan. We have been vaccinated, and my father and his wife have been vaccinated. However, he's about to be 94. My assumption is that if he were to get COVID-19, he would not survive. In addition, Michigan is in bad shape. Right now, it's among the worst in the country in cases per day. Is there evidence that people who are vaccinated can transmit the virus, that their immune systems fight it off but they could pass it along to someone else?
Diseases & Treatmentsnwlocalpaper.com

Fibromyalgia: The Pain Is Real

“Fibromyalgia is like having a hangover, only without the party.” – Unknown. With its generalized symptoms of nerve pain, fatigue and digestive issues, fibromyalgia can be difficult to diagnose. Worse, some professionals doubt the existence of the condition, leaving sufferers frustrated with insinuations that the very real suffering is “all in their heads.” Heck, even Lady Gaga and Morgan Freeman have struggled with the doubters after announcing their battles with fibromyalgia.
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

More Clot Retrieval Attempts May Worsen Stroke Outcome

THURSDAY, June 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with acute ischemic stroke due to large vessel occlusion (AIS-LVO), an increasing number of clot retrieval attempts (CRAs) is associated with unfavorable outcome, according to a study published online June 23 in Neurology. Wagih Ben Hassen, M.D., from the Université de...
Weight LossSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Dr. Roach: Cholesterol numbers are not the whole story for stroke risk

Dear Dr. Roach • I am confused about overall risk for heart attack and stroke for my husband and I based on our cholesterol numbers and other risk factors. We are both in our 60s, never smoked, have normal blood pressure, nondiabetic and occasional drinkers. I am normal weight, eat well and exercise, but nevertheless, my total cholesterol creeps up each year. It is now 240. My husband is 60 pounds overweight and is sedentary with a poor diet. His total cholesterol is 159. He assumes he has a free pass based on his low cholesterol, and I assume I could be doomed despite my best efforts. What gives? — Anon.
Diseases & Treatmentswestcentralsbest.com

Diabetic retinopathy can happen to patients will all diabetes types

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Diabetic retinopathy is a complication of diabetes that affects the eyes. “Diabetes mainly affects the retina by causing poor blood flow and damage to the tiny, tiny blood vessels that supply the retina, that inner lining of the eye to that allows us to see,” said Dr. Ashley Sipes, an ophthalmologist with Willis Knighton Health System.
Diseases & TreatmentsKUTV

Reverse neuropathy symptoms in as little as one week

KUTV — If you’re suffering from stabbing pain, numbness, tingling, or a burning sensation in your arms, legs, hands, or feet, you may be experiencing peripheral neuropathy. If you or a loved one is suffering from neuropathy and has been prescribed a medication like Lyrica, Neurontin, or Cymbalta, there is...
HealthHerald & Review

Dear Dr. Roach: Dermatologist is the best specialist for keloid scars

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 77, active and in relatively good shape. I was diagnosed with a ventral hernia two years ago following open heart surgery in 2001. Now, the skin from my breasts to my waist is covered in thick scar tissue, which is growing thicker and bigger. It is causing much discomfort. I have seen two general surgeons and an internal medicine doctor, but they claim to know nothing about this and have offered no referral to another doctor, nor any treatment at all. No one is even following up on it. I have read it can be fatal. Who can I see?
Diseases & Treatmentsatoallinks.com

Neuropathy And Back Pain – What Is The Correlation?

Neuropathic pain, also called neuropathy, is a type of chronic discomfort that affects many people in many different ways. One of the more common areas where this condition is felt is in the lower or lumbar spine, frequently a product of degenerative disc disease or an injury that was experienced in that lower back area.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

Lupus vs. rheumatoid arthritis: What to know

Lupus and rheumatoid arthritis are both autoimmune conditions in which the immune system attacks healthy tissue, causing inflammation in the body. They share some symptoms, and it is possible to have both lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. Researchers refer to the overlap of conditions as rhupus syndrome. According to a 2018...
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Adults With Psoriasis More Likely to Have Rheumatoid Arthritis

Last Updated: June 24, 2021. Subgroup analysis by age shows point estimate higher for adults aged 20 to 49 years than for those aged 50 years and older. THURSDAY, June 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Adults with psoriasis have an increased likelihood of having rheumatoid arthritis (RA) compared with adults without psoriasis, according to a study published online June 15 in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.