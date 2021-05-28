The Stew: Indecision and Marble-Counting
Ever since the Tim Peel incident that ended the veteran NHL referee's career, I have noticed that many officials feel pulled in two different directions. Here's the problem: it's not the job of an official to "make the scales balance" with their calls. No one is issued x-number of black marbles and white marbles to place in a bag over the course of the game. Simultaneously, no official worth his salt should allow exterior pressure to alter his judgment.