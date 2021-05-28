Cancel
NHL

The Stew: Indecision and Marble-Counting

Ever since the Tim Peel incident that ended the veteran NHL referee's career, I have noticed that many officials feel pulled in two different directions. Here's the problem: it's not the job of an official to "make the scales balance" with their calls. No one is issued x-number of black marbles and white marbles to place in a bag over the course of the game. Simultaneously, no official worth his salt should allow exterior pressure to alter his judgment.

Kerry Fraser
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Hockey Hall Of Fame
Gambling: Montreal keeps winning, keeps being NHL betting underdog

Just as everyone predicted (not), the Montreal Canadiens can punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup finals for the first time since 1993 with a win on home ice in Game 6. The Vegas Golden Knights were the biggest semifinal favorites in 31 years (-460), but find themselves down 3-2 in the series as it shifts to Montreal. Puck drop between the Canadiens and Golden Knights is set for Thursday at 6 p.m.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

2021 NHL Draft Rankings: Zator’s Final 128 Rankings

Don’t look now, but the 2021 NHL Draft is only a month away. It’s been a crazy year for scouting prospects, but somehow scouts got to see enough to evaluate the players and get some sort of list together for their general managers to follow come draft day. For the...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks ink a very talented young kid to a contract

The Chicago Blackhawks‘ farm system isn’t oozing with young talent but there are some very good players at the top of it. One of those players is Lukas Reichel. The Hawks selected Reichel to an entry-level deal yesterday and that is great news. He is going to come to North America with a chance to make the team and play pro hockey.
NHLSeattle Times

Get to know Dave Hakstol, the NHL-expansion Seattle Kraken’s first coach

Just about a month before the NHL expansion draft and more than two years after the league awarded a team to the Emerald City, the Seattle Kraken has announced who will lead the franchise in its inaugural season. Former Philadelphia Flyers coach Dave Hakstol, who most recently served as an...
NBANBA

EVERYTHING COUNTS

The Chris Paul transition layup, flex and scream pushed the Phoenix Suns’ lead back up to double digits with less than three minutes to play in last weekend’s close-out game against the Denver Nuggets. But that bucket to help seal the Suns’ trip to the Western Conference Finals would not...
NHLJapers' Rink

2020-21 Rink Wrap: Alex Ovechkin

The Key Stat: For the sixteenth-consecutive season, Ovechkin was the Caps’ leading goal-scorer, but failed to reach 30 tallies for the first time in his career (though it is of course worth mentioning that his 24 in 56 team games pro-rates to 35 over a full season). Or maybe The Key Stat is that his 730 career regular-season goals now ranks sixth all-time, 164 behind Wayne Gretzky at the top of the list.
NHLchatsports.com

Player Grades: The Top Forwards

Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin has identified priority number one for this offseason: resigning RFA forwards Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek, and Kevin Fiala. Kicking off our series in which we’re breaking down the play of each Wild player over the 2020-21 season, I’ll be grading their play first, not least because talks on their contracts are so hot in anticipation of moves that may be necessary ahead of the expansion draft.
NHLlastwordonsports.com

Tampa Bay Lightning Star Nikita Kucherov Leaves Game 6

The Tampa Bay Lightning star forward Nikita Kucherov has left Game 6 with an upper-body injury. Kucherov has not returned since the first period. The Tampa Bay standout left early in the first period of Game 6 against the New York Islanders after missing a hit on Isles star Mathew Barzal. The former Hart Trophy winner went into the boards and didn’t return. However, Kucherov had taken a cross check to the ribs of New York’s Scott Mayfield earlier in the shift.
NHLsbncollegehockey.com

2021 NHL Draft Prospect: Jacob Napier

Final NHL Central Scouting Rank: 195th among North American skaters. In a draft that is full of what are considered modern NHL defensemen—smaller waterbug types with excellent offensive skills and perhaps still developing defensively—Jacob Napier is a throwback; closer to type of defenseman that may have been more coveted 15-20 years ago. He’s a big, tough defenseman whose game starts on the defensive end and works out from there. That may not be as flashy or exciting as some of the smaller defensemen available in the draft, but there will always be a place in the game for a defenseman that can take care of his own end of the ice.
NHLThe Spread

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Game 6, 6/24/21 NHL Playoffs Predictions

The Canadiens have an opportunity to eliminate the Golden Knights on Thursday night and punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup. Do they have one more big upset in them or will Vegas force a Game 7?. Game Snapshot. 021 Vegas Golden Knights (-145) at 022 Montreal Canadiens (+125); o/u...
NHLRealGM

Status Of Nikita Kucherov For Game 7 Unclear

The Tampa Bay Lightning had no update on the health of leading scorer Nikita Kucherov, who was injured on his first shift of their Game 6 loss Wednesday night. The Islanders won the game, 3-2 in overtime, to force Game 7 on Friday night in Tampa, Florida. "It sucks to...
NHLPosted by
US 103.3

North Dakota’s Dave Hakstol Is An NHL Head Coach Again

Former University of North Dakota player and coach Dave Hakstol is back in the NHL. Hakstol has been named the first ever head coach of the Seattle Kraken expansion National Hockey League team. According to an article on ESPN, Hakstol said, "I view it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be...
NHLSportsnet.ca

Kraken selects 'cerebral' Dave Hakstol to lead behind the bench

31 Thoughts: The Podcast's Elliotte Friedman comments on the Kraken announcing Dave Hakstol as its inaugural head coach, if Hakstol may have a say with the expansion draft, the style of the Seattle coach, the candidates for the Maple Leafs' now vacant assistant coach position, the Canadiens being on the verge of going to the Stanley Cup Final, the job security for Montreal's coaches & management, and Daniel & Henrik Sedin joining the Canucks' front office.
NHLsanjosesun.com

Hall of Famer Mark Messier joins ESPN as NHL analyst

Mark Messier, the Hall of Fame center who won six Stanley Cup titles over a 26-year playing career, will join ESPN as an NHL studio analyst beginning with the 2021-22 season. ESPN agreed to a seven-year broadcasting deal with the NHL that will bring hockey back to the network for the first time since 2004. The network received broadcast rights to four Stanley Cup Finals in that seven-year span as part of the deal.
NHLsinbin.vegas

MONTREAL CANADIENS 3 VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2 (MTL 4-2) – OT

Recap: The Golden Knights were facing elimination and needed a road win in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals to extend their season. Montreal captain Shea Weber opened the scoring with a power play slapshot but Vegas would quickly respond. Reilly Smith scored his first goal of the series :48 seconds later to even the game 1-1. The Golden Knights generated 10 1st period shots scoring on one. After the opening 20 minutes Game 6 was tied 1-1.
Alaska Statejuniorhockey.com

Day 25 in Alaska Junior Hockey News

Today is Wednesday, I woke up somewhat early before eating some breakfast and talking with my buddy who we had picked up the night before. After talking for a bit, I headed to workout with my roommate. Today there was only a few guys at workout today, so we got through the workout pretty quick. Today since we have a game in the Jr. Elite League. While we waited for the game to near, I watched a little T.V. before watching the Lightning and the Islanders play in game six.
NHLlastwordonsports.com

Montreal Canadiens Win Game 6 in OT, Advance to Stanley Cup Final

The Montreal Canadiens win Game 6 on the back of an Artturi Lehkonen OT winner and have advanced to their first Stanley Cup Final since 1993. To start the Thursday night elimination game, Robin Lehner took the starter net at practice which indicated a change in net for Vegas. Nicolas Hague took Nick Holden‘s spot and the lineup changes were done for the night, it was game time!
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Zack Ostapchuk- 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

NHL Central Scouting: 60th (North American Skaters) Matthew Zator’s Final Rankings: Honourable Mention. Zach Ostapchuk was drafted 12th overall by the Vancouver Giants in the 2018 Bantam Draft. The Giants selected the St. Albert’s native due to his size, speed, and ability to control the puck. He is a power forward who is not afraid to get in on the forecheck and can be a physical force at times.
NHLmorns.ca

Lehkonen’s overtime shot sends Canadiens to Stanley Cup final

Artturi Lehkonen scored on a crisp wrist shot in overtime on Thursday and Carey Price made 37 saves, as the Canadiens beat the Golden Knights 3-2 to advance to the Stanley Cup finals for the first time in 28 years. Montreal will play the winner of Friday’s game in Tampa between the Lightning and the New York Islanders in the final round.