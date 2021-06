People from the United States can now buy and trade FTM, the much-awaited, native token of the fastest blockchain Fantom, as the first US based exchange lists it. Gemini, one of the leading US-based digital currency exchange platforms, has officially listed Fantom (FTM) on its trading platform. This will allow US users to buy and exchange Fantom, a project that’s been trending since the beginning of 2021. This marks the first step Fantom has taken into the regulated DeFi trading environment.