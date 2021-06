The EU Parliament approved the draft for a European climate law on Thursday. Linked to this is the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent by 2030 compared to 1990. So far, the bar has been minus 40 percent. At the same time, the promise made in the European Green Deal to become climate neutral by 2050 will become an obligation. Within the next 30 years, the emissions of CO2 and other gases that are harmful to the climate are reduced to zero net.