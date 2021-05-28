Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Column: 13-year-old homicide victim Xavier Quiroz had no political utility. And now family says ‘We’re gone’

By John Kass
Chicago Tribune
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf only Xavier Quiroz, a 13-year-old special needs student, had been useful to Chicago’s political class. But the boy had no political utility. If he had utility, you may have at least heard his name shouted by a politician before he was forgotten like so many other children, almost countless and lost to common memory, swept away by Chicago’s never-ending river of violence.

www.chicagotribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Kass
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Basketball#Chicago Mayor#Guns#City Hall#Tribune#City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Democracy 'on the line,' Senate Democrats race to unite on voting rights

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democrats scrambled to unite around a sweeping election reform bill that they aim to bring to a vote next week, in the face of Republican opposition and state moves to pass laws placing new restrictions on voting. Following a presidential election that saw...
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Inside Hong Kong's Apple Daily, China's besieged liberal media icon

HONG KONG, June 17 (Reuters) - Journalists at Apple Daily, a feisty Hong Kong newspaper, had been bracing for some kind of a crackdown. The splashy Chinese-language tabloid - which mixes celebrity gossip, investigations of the powerful and pro-democracy editorials - has increasingly been under the scrutiny of the authorities since the arrest last August of owner Jimmy Lai, who remains in jail for joining unauthorised rallies.
Posted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines in a 268-161 vote to scrap the 2002 authorization for...
NBC News

Justice Department drops lawsuit over John Bolton book critical of Trump

Lawyers for the Justice Department and John Bolton told a federal judge late Wednesday that the government no longer wishes to pursue legal action against the former Trump national security adviser over his book critical of the Trump White House, ending an attempt to seize his profits from the book.
EconomyPosted by
NBC News

Jobless claims show surprise increase to highest level in a month

Initial jobless claims unexpectedly rose last week despite an ongoing recovery in the U.S. employment market, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time filings for unemployment insurance for the week ended June 12 totaled 412,000, compared to the previous week’s 375,000. That was the highest number since May 15. Economists surveyed...