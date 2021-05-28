Column: 13-year-old homicide victim Xavier Quiroz had no political utility. And now family says ‘We’re gone’
If only Xavier Quiroz, a 13-year-old special needs student, had been useful to Chicago’s political class. But the boy had no political utility. If he had utility, you may have at least heard his name shouted by a politician before he was forgotten like so many other children, almost countless and lost to common memory, swept away by Chicago’s never-ending river of violence.www.chicagotribune.com