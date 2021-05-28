Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Nissan to set up EV battery plants in Japan, Britain - Nikkei

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cqK7N_0aEPpKBB00
A man is silhouetted at a show room of Nissan Motor Co. in Tokyo, Japan, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon

Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) will partner with China-based battery maker Envision AESC group to build new battery plants for electric vehicles in Japan and United Kingdom and will invest over 200 billion yen ($1.82 billion), Nikkei reported on Friday.

The Japanese automaker will start turning out batteries in two new plants as early as 2024, aiming for total capacity sufficient to power 700,000 EVs per year, the report said.

"Nissan will continue to accelerate electrification toward carbon neutrality, however we have no further plans to announce at this time," Nissan spokeswoman said.

Batteries are one of the costliest components of EVs as raw materials account for the largest part of the cost.

To save costs, the Japanese automaker's alliance partner Renault Chief Executive Luca de Meo said this month the two companies are in talks to collaborate more by using the same battery technology, and Gupta said they have agreed on the common specifications of batteries. read more

($1 = 109.8500 yen)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

133K+
Followers
160K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nikkei#Britain#Nissan Motor Co#Envision Aesc#Japanese#Evs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Economy
News Break
Renault
Country
Japan
News Break
Cars
News Break
Nissan
Country
China
Related
BusinessBenzinga

Britain Engages In Talks With Ford, Nissan, LG, Samsung, Britishvolt, InoBat For Battery Gigafactories: FT

Carmakers Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) and Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANF) (OTC: NSANY), conglomerates LG Electronics Inc (OTC: LGEIY) (OTC: LGEJY) and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF), and start-ups Britishvolt and InoBat Auto are in discussions with the U.K. government regarding locations and financial support for building gigafactories for the production of batteries for electric cars, the Financial Times reports.
Businessrubbernews.com

Hwaseung spins off automotive unit

BUSAN, South Korea—Korean rubber goods manufacturer and trade specialist Hwaseung Group recently spun off its automotive parts unit in a bid to enhance business efficiency. As part of the move, group subsidiary Hwaseung R&A was split into two entities: the automotive business Hwaseung R&A and the "surviving entity" Hwaseung Corp., the group said on June 4.
Cars104.1 WIKY

Japan’s Mazda aims to launch 13 electrified car models by 2025

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Mazda Motor Corp will introduce 13 electric car models by about 2025, including hybrids and plug-in hybrids, the automaker said on Thursday, as it looks to electrify all vehicles by 2030. The roll-out of three hybrids, five plug-in hybrids and three electric vehicles (EVs) will start...
Economyjust-auto.com

GM confirms two new battery plants in EV tech boost

General Motors has confirmed earlier reports that it will build two new battery plants in the US as part of a plan to increase its EV and AV investments from 2020 through 2025 to $35 billion, representing a 75 percent increase from its initial commitment announced prior to the pandemic.
Businessretailcrowd.co.uk

Gigas EV Battery Under Construction – Computerworld

The British are negotiating with 6 companies. Britain is in talks with six companies to build gig factories for electric car batteries financial times Referring to people familiar with the negotiations. According to the report, Ford, Nissan, LG and Samsung as well as Britishvolt and InoBat Auto are in talks...
EconomyNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

BMW Starts European Road Tests of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Cars

BMW is one of several automotive firms exploring the potential of hydrogen. Other manufacturers that have dipped into the hydrogen fuel cell market include Toyota and Honda. The BMW Group has started to test vehicles that use a hydrogen fuel cell drivetrain, with the German automotive giant putting the technology through its paces "in everyday conditions on European roads."
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Ford to buy EV charging management platform Electriphi

June 17 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) said on Thursday it would acquire Electriphi, which provides charging management and fleet monitoring software for electric vehicles, as the carmaker aims to electrify 40% of its automobiles by 2030. California-based Electriphi's platform helps track the real-time status of vehicles, chargers and...
Businessrubbernews.com

ContiTech closing automotive hose plant in Romania

NADAB, Romania—ContiTech A.G. is closing its induction systems plant in Nadab and transferring the operation to its location in Carei in northwestern Romania. The move was prompted by a steady decline in volumes for air induction systems and cooling/heating systems with the automotive industry's shift toward electric vehicles, ContiTech said May 20.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Ford Motor acquires electric vehicle charging company

Ford Motor brought a charging station company, Electriphi, to expand its electric vehicle (EV) brand. Ford is gearing itself as an inclusive destination for EV goods and services. The F-150 and the F-150 Lightning Pro are two of Ford’s premium EV trucks. Ford Motor acquired Electriphi, an electric vehicle fleet...
Businessworldnewsinfo4u.com

EV battery swapping startup Ample charges up operations in Japan, NYC – TechCrunch

Over the next year, the two companies will pilot Ample’s fully-automated swapping technology with a focus on ride-hailing, taxi, municipal, rental and last mile delivery companies. Ample and Eneos will also evaluate whether swapping stations can offer other uses, such as a backup source of power for the energy grid. It is still early days for the partnership and few details have been disclosed; Ample, for instance didn’t share when the pilot program would begin or where in Japan it would initially launch. However, even with these scant details, Eneos’ interest signals that battery swapping — at least for Ample — is gaining some believers.
Businesswkzo.com

Britain in talks with 6 firms about building gigafactories for EV batteries- FT

(Reuters) – Britain is in talks with six companies about building gigafactories to produce batteries for electric vehicles (EV), the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people briefed on the discussions. Car makers Ford Motor Co and Nissan Motor Co Ltd, conglomerates LG Corp and Samsung, and start-ups Britishvolt and...
EconomyUS News and World Report

German Battery Sales Rise on Demand for Electric Cars - ZVEI

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Growth in Germany's battery sector doubled to 35% last year led by demand for lithium-ion batteries for electric cars, data showed on Wednesday. "Sales especially of lithium-ion batteries have grown enormously," said Christian Eckert from electronic industry ZVEI, in a call with reporters. Turnover in the overall...
Economygreentechlead.com

GM plans to build two additional EV battery plants in US

General Motors (GM) on Wednesday boosted its spending on electric and autonomous vehicles, pulled ahead plans for two U.S. battery plants, Reuters reported. The No. 1 U.S. automaker said it will spend $35 billion through 2025 on EVs, an increase of 75% from March 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the industry.
Carsnysenasdaqlive.com

Global Hybrid and Electric Car Market 2017-2026 | Tesla, General Motors, Toyota Motor, Daimler, Nissan

The Hybrid and Electric Car Market reached xx USD million in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The business intelligence study of the Hybrid and Electric Car Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (million/billion USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Hybrid and Electric Car Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.
IndustryElectronicsWeekly.com

Government in talks with six EV battery makers

The government is in talks with Samsung, Ford, Nissan, LG, Britishvolt and InoBat Auto about setting up factories to make EV batteries, reports the FT. The Brexit trade deal makes it essential for the UK to invest in EV battery production, according to Andy Palmer, who is vice chairman of InoBat and was formerly CEO of Aston Martin and COO of Nissan Motor.
Carswsau.com

JLR to begin testing prototype hydrogen Land Rover this year

LONDON (Reuters) – Jaguar Land Rover will begin tests later this year on a hydrogen fuel-cell prototype model based on its Land Rover Defender vehicle as the carmaker looks to expand its zero-emission car options, the company said on Tuesday. JLR, owned by India’s Tata Motors, earlier this year said...