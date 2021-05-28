Frost Advisory issued for Central Penobscot, Central Piscataquis, Northern Washington by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-29 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Piscataquis; Northern Washington; Southern Piscataquis FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures around 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Central Piscataquis, Central Penobscot, Northern Washington and Southern Piscataquis Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 6 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.alerts.weather.gov