Aroostook County, ME

Freeze Warning issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northern Penobscot, Southeast Aroostook by NWS

weather.gov
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-29 03:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-29 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or occurring. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Southeast Aroostook FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures around 32. * WHERE...Northeast Aroostook, Southeast Aroostook and Northern Penobscot Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

alerts.weather.gov
County
Penobscot County, ME
County
Aroostook County, ME
