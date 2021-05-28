Q&A: Azuré Kauikeolani Iversen-Keahi on Rural Hawaii and Regenerative Agriculture

On July 1, 2020, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed Act 50 into law, authorizing significant reorganizations of the state’s regional university system. Two weeks later, Dan Greenstein, Chancellor of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE), proposed a set of campus mergers that represent fundamental changes for nearly half of the system’s institutions, all of which primarily serve rural communities. Since that time, two different merger scenarios emerged, with the current plan collapsing Edinboro, Clarion, and California universities into one institution in the western part of the state and Lock Haven, Mansfield, and Bloomsburg universities into one institution in the northeast. Although the logic for these mergers has fluctuated, the discussions regularly include some version of the narrative that the current paths of these institutions are unsustainable given Pennsylvania’s changing demographics, with related comments about an “oversupply” of higher education in the Commonwealth.