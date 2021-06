Clemson needs to add 50 scholarships for women to meet Title IX requirements. Lacrosse and gymnastics are probably highest on their list. Clemson is to make a decison within then next month. The ACC would have 4 schools with women's gymnastics programs if Clemson started one. I don't know the minimum number of teams required to form a conference. With lacrosse, they could likely provide full to partial scholarships and have a competitve program in 2-3 years (maybe sooner with the transfer portal). If Clemson added lacrosse, the ACC would have 10 women's lacrosse programs.