SWANVILLE, Maine (AP) — The body of a missing Oregon man was found in a Maine lake on Monday, June 14 authorities said. Maine Game Wardens said they located the body of Christopher Friedrich, 41, of Springfield, Oregon, in about 30 feet (9.1 meters) of water about a half mile north of the Swan Lake boat launch in the area of Swanville. A search had been going on for six days previous to the discovery of the body.