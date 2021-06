Over the years I've found that the position featuring the biggest discrepancy between recruiting rankings and college performance is linebacker. That's not meant as a shot at evaluators or college coaches because it's usually the most difficult position to get a handle on. You see guys add a higher proportion of their body weight in college than you do at other spots so there's a greater variation in their size from the start to finish of their careers. They often don't play off the ball in high school and so you're trying to project them to a different set of responsibilities. Moreover, the keys to the position seems to be processing power and closing speed and there are big guys who run fast who lack both and never pan out. On the other hand, someone who comes into a program weighing 200 pounds, put on 30 to 40 pounds of mass, and play downhill in the box despite running a 4.8 forty.