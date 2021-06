The Muscatine baseball team put a lot of effort toward making use of its offseason. With the season here, the Muskies are eager to see some results. The Muskies' 2020 campaign abruptly ended after the team won three of its last four, but a COVID-19 situation cancelled the remainder of the season with a double-header at Davenport North and Class 4A postseason opener against Clinton still left on the schedule.