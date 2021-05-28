Building a Better Buffalo: Tony Hearst turned his life around, and now helps guide city youth

Back pain and discomfort from sitting are common, especially if you work long hours, have health issues, or recently gave birth. A donut pillow might be just the thing to provide much-needed relief for your body. Designed to relieve pain from hemorrhoids, herniated discs, postpartum pain, and many other problems, these pillows deliver support and soothe aching bodies. Whether you're dealing with an injured tailbone or simply want to ease the tension from working all day, we've rounded up our favorite donut pillows so you can find the one that's right for you.