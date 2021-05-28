Building a Better Buffalo: Tony Hearst turned his life around, and now helps guide city youth

Many people are living a horrible life of abuse. But there is a way out!. Peggy Bareh found her way out after enduring what felt like a lifetime of abuse. She suffered from having zero confidence, paralyzing fear of rejection, and debilitating depression, and all while parenting three children which made her battle even more complicated. Peggy attributes her extraordinary courage, which helped her escape her abusive relationship, to her faith. And faith is what ultimately led her to embark on a three-year journey of self-discovery that would change her life forever. A faith of knowing there was a better life out there… that was meant for her!